According to sportswriter Joe McDonald, Patrice Bergeron is expected to return to the Boston Bruins for the 2022-23 season. There had been plenty of speculation in recent months as to whether or not Bergeron would retire once the 2021-22 campaign had been completed, but that appears not to be the case. McDonald stated in his tweet that it is expected the 36-year-old will sign a one-year extension with the team he has spent his entire 1216 game career with.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO