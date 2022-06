South Dakota’s trigger law passed in 2005 goes into effect immediately. Dale Bartscher, Executive Director of South Dakota Right to Life, explains, “South Dakota trigger law… states explicitly that when Roe v Wade is overturned, at that moment, our trigger law goes into effect. And the trigger law for South Dakota simply states that all induced or elective abortions are banned in the State of South Dakota except to save the life of the mother.”

POLITICS ・ 11 HOURS AGO