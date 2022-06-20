ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenacres, FL

Woman wanted for committing bank fraud with someone else's information

By Lenny Cohen
cbs12.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENACRES. Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone recognizes the woman in...

cbs12.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

Wallet stolen in distraction theft at Whole Foods in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are wanted for a bump-and-run theft at the Whole Foods store in Wellington. This happened on June 18 at the Whole Foods on State Road 7. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said two men and a woman walked into the store and...
WELLINGTON, FL
cbs12.com

Expert: Officer did not need to punch man in the face

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Continuing coverage on a story we first brought to you Tuesday. Riviera Beach Police are investigating one of their own after an incident at a Walgreens last month. We spoke with a former police chief – who watched police body cam footage of the...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

BSO firefighter, paramedic facing grand theft charges

MIAMI - A Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue (BSFR) firefighter/paramedic is facing charges related to grand theft and scheme to defraud. BSO said Mario Artze-Ordiales operated a side business renting personal vehicles through a carsharing service at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Detectives said that from January 2020 to January 2022, Artze-Ordiales, who was assigned to the airport, "defrauded the Broward County Aviation Department out of more than $3,000 by providing his customers with prepaid BSFR parking vouchers available only to employees."The investigation began in January 2022 after one of his carsharing customers attempted to use a BSFR voucher to leave the airport...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
City
Greenacres, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Greenacres, FL
Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
cbs12.com

Rabbi recounts responding to Surfside condo collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. (CBS12) — A couple of hours after the condo collapsed in Surfside, a rabbi got a phone call asking him to quickly come to the scene of the disaster. It was a scene he says he’ll never forget. “When I got there and I saw you...
SURFSIDE, FL
cbs12.com

Authorities ID woman found dead in Palm City

PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — The search for a man considered armed and dangerous is over. James Stephenson was arrested Wednesday evening at a restaurant in Palm Beach County. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said Stephenson, 61, was captured by its Warrants Unit with help from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Tactical Unit and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
PALM CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Fraud#Woman Wanted#The Chase Bank
iheart.com

Florida Man Accused of Shoplifting $12K in Merchandise in Lancaster

>Florida Man Accused of Shoplifting $12K in Merchandise in Lancaster. (Lancaster, PA) -- A man from North Miami, Florida is in jail in Lancaster County for allegedly stealing 12-thousand dollars' worth of goods from a local store. Police were called to the Ross Dress for Less store in Lancaster last week for a report of shoplifting in progress. Employees told them a man had stolen many items and drove off in a blue Volvo. The car was later stopped and 44-year-old Nelson Mirabal Rodriguez was taken into custody. He faces two felony charges related to retail theft.
LANCASTER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs12.com

Couple rescued after being locked in dog park

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A firefighter from Palm Beach County saved the day in St. Lucie County. A couple walking their dog became stuck in a dog park in Tradition. The magnetized gate malfunctioned, locking the couple inside. Palm Beach Battalion Chief Rickey Rodriguez heard the couple...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Man wanted for woman's murder in Martin County under arrest in Palm Beach County

PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — The search for a man considered armed and dangerous is over. James Stephenson was arrested Wednesday evening at a restaurant in Palm Beach County. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said Stephenson, 61, was captured by its Warrants Unit with help from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Tactical Unit and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Insanity pleas possible for man who killed couple, ate man's face

TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — Austin Harrouff, the 25-year-old man awaiting trial for the two murders and attempted murder he committed when he was a college student, will likely be able to use an insanity plea but has to clear a few legal hurdles before the proceedings can continue. In...
TEQUESTA, FL
cbs12.com

Man looking for lost rooster stumbles across skeletal remains

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man looking for his lost rooster came across skeletal remains Tuesday night in downtown West Palm Beach. Several skeleton pieces were found in a grassy area at 613 13th Street, near Henrietta Avenue. Police and forensic anthropologists are at the scene looking...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Broward firefighter accused of grand theft, fraud at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

FORT LAUDERDALE - A Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue firefighter/paramedic is accused of fraud after he reportedly used county paid parking vouchers in a side business. Mario Artze-Ordiales, 33, has been charged with grand theft and scheme to defraud. Artze-Ordiales' side business involved renting personal vehicles through a carsharing service. The cars were parked and picked up at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. According to sheriff's investigators, he provided his customers with prepaid BSFR parking vouchers, available only to employees, so they did not have to pay for parking at the airport.An investigation was launched in January after one of...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy