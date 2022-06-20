Woman wanted for committing bank fraud with someone else's information

>Florida Man Accused of Shoplifting $12K in Merchandise in Lancaster. (Lancaster, PA) -- A man from North Miami, Florida is in jail in Lancaster County for allegedly stealing 12-thousand dollars' worth of goods from a local store. Police were called to the Ross Dress for Less store in Lancaster last week for a report of shoplifting in progress. Employees told them a man had stolen many items and drove off in a blue Volvo. The car was later stopped and 44-year-old Nelson Mirabal Rodriguez was taken into custody. He faces two felony charges related to retail theft.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO