ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa couple who made more than $700,000 in paycheck loan scheme pleaded guilty

By Dana Nickel, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ppBEI_0gGT6U2b00
Tulsa couple who made more than $700,000 in paycheck loan scheme pleaded guilty

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa couple who fraudulently applied for approximately $2.7 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans pleaded guilty in federal court, according to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

PPP loans are guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) under the CARES Act.

William Mark Sullivan, 49, and his wife, Michelle Cadman-Sullivan, 42, both pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud. The plea agreements call for the defendants to pay $114,281.58 in restitution to Arvest Bank and $628,645.00 to Exchange Bank, totaling $742,926.58. This amount represents the proceeds illegally obtained by the couple, according to court documents.

A federal judge will determine appropriate sentences and restitution amounts at the couple’s sentencing hearings. These hearings will be scheduled by the court.

“The Sullivans applied for and secured numerous Paycheck Protection Program loans fraudulently,” said Johnson. “The $743,000 was intended to go to legitimate small business owners who were fighting to serve our community.”

In their plea agreements, the Sullivans explained that between April 8, 2020 and May 11, 2020, they conspired together to submit false statements and reports to Arvest Bank and Exhange Bank when they applied for several PPP loans, totaling around $2.7 million. The couple submitted false W2s, false Form 941s and false 2019 IRS Schedule Cs (Form 1040) in six PPP loan applications.

They also said in their plea agreements that they knowingly certified all the information in the applications and supporting documents were true and correct when they knew the information was incorrect. The couple admitted to transferring the $742,926.58 in funds they received through various bank accounts and using the funds for personal expenses.

Mr. Sullivan stated in his plea agreement that he represented on applications that “Oklahoma Paving” had an average monthly payroll of $50,546.41 on April 8, 2020, and “USA-1 Construction” had an average monthly payroll of $143,483.00 on April 30, 2020.

Mrs. Sullivan also stated on their PPP loan applications that she falsely represented that “U.S. Central Construction” had an average monthly payroll of $26,053.00 on April 28, 2020. She also stated that “Oklahoma Energy” had an average monthly payroll of $279,101.66 on May 4, 2020. Additionally, she also said “Oklahoma Energy” had an average monthly payroll of $251,458.00 on May 11, 2020.

The indictment alleged the couple misrepresented the number of businesses they owned and operated, addresses and locations of the borrowing companies, time during which the borrowing companies, time during which the borrowing companies had purportedly been in operation, number of employees, names and addresses of the employees, monthly payroll amount, wage figures, payroll taxes and representations about how the PPP funds would be allocated.

The couple submitted multiple applications for the same borrowing companies to both banks, without disclosing they were submitting duplicate applications.

“These pleadings demonstrate that those who defraud the federal government of pandemic relief funds will be vigorously pursued and held accountable for their actions,” said Cory Nootnagel, Acting Special Agent in Charge, Western Region, Office of Inspector General for the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection.

The SBA Office of Inspector General, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection Office of Inspector General; U.S. Department of Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration; and FBI conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Cymetra M. Williams and Matthew Feeley are prosecuting the case.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Fentanyl dealer sentenced to 20 years in prison for an overdose death in Florida

MIAMI — A fentanyl dealer has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after his product led to the death of a man in Florida last year. According to the Miami Herald, Peterson Nozinord, 21, was sentenced on Wednesday to 20 years in prison and three years of supervised release after his fentanyl product killed a man last year on May 19, 2021. Nozinord pled guilty in April to one count of distributing fentanyl and cocaine that resulted in a death.
MIAMI, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Minnesota man arrested for allegedly trying to send drug-soaked papers to inmates

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota man has been arrested for allegedly trying to send inmates drug-soaked papers, officials say. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota in a news release, Walter “Disney” Davis, 40, tried to mail six letters to inmates on April 12, 2021, which included news articles printed “on high-quality Strathmore cotton papers soaked in MDMB-4en-PINACA.” MDMB-4en-PINACA is a synthetic cannabinoid substance that leads to hallucinations, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

How will Oklahoma enforce and prosecute the abortion ban?

TULSA, Okla. — The Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, a decision that allows each individual state to create their own abortion laws. Oklahoma is one of the 13 “trigger ban” states, meaning it has laws against abortions that are ready to be enforced. As of this morning, abortions are outlawed in Oklahoma from the moment of conception.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Muskogee County jail to undergo roof improvements

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee County commissioners approved a contract this week to fix the roof at the Muskogee County jail. The commissioners signed a contract with Crawford Roofing Co. for $524,295, according to the contract. Crews have patched the roof in the interim but need a more of a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ppp Loan#Loan Applications#Fbi#Fraud#Arvest Bank#Exchange Bank#Sullivans#W2s
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Electric car owners prepare to pay more than other drivers in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Electric car owners should prepare to pay more than other drivers in Oklahoma. If you drive an electric car, you’ve been able to avoid the high prices at the pump. Lawmakers said the state’s gas tax is what maintains Oklahoma roads but a growing number of drivers don’t pay that tax anymore so the solution is an additional $110 fee for electric vehicles.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
SBA
NewsBreak
IRS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Scammers pretending to work for Amazon, Tulsa police warn

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said their Financial Crimes Unit has seen an increase in telephone scammers posing as “Apple or Amazon” employees. TPD said the scammer will say your account has been hacked and they are the employee assigned to your case to help recover your account and get your money back.
bartlesvilleradio.com

WCSO Identifies Man Found Deceased Near Copan

The Washington County Sheriff's Office identifies a man found dead near Copan. Undersheriff Jon Copeland says deputies were on routine patrol in the area of West 300 Road and North 4020 Road on Wednesday when they found an abandoned vehicle and later the body of 49-year-old Carl Spencer from Tulsa.
COPAN, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
66K+
Followers
116K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy