Part of Route 10 to close this weekend as work on interchange continues

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Heads up if you’re planning to drive on Route 10 north this weekend.

A section of the highway where it meets Route 6 in Providence is set to be closed from 7 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT). It’s part of the ongoing Route 6/10 Interchange project.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes since the closure will likely cause travel delays.

Anyone using Route 10 north from Park Avenue to Providence should consider using I-95 instead, RIDOT said.

Those driving from southern or central Rhode Island toward Providence should remain on I-95 or use I-295 to avoid congestion.

If you choose to remain on Route 10 north, all traffic will be reduced to one lane near Exit 3A (Union Avenue), and take the new flyover ramp to Route 6 west. Drivers will then use the Hartford Avenue interchange to reverse direction onto Route 6 east, which leads back to Route 10 north.

RIDOT said it will temporarily change the traffic pattern on Hartford Avenue so drivers won’t have to stop at any red lights.

Large trucks cannot use this detour and will instead be directed to the Killingly Street interchange to reverse direction onto Route 6 east.

The closure won’t impact drivers on Route 6 south, however, anyone using the Route 6/10 connector south to Route 6 west will not be able to use the Hartford Avenue exit, according to RIDOT. They should follow the truck detour at the Killingly Street exit.

Through the $410 million Route 6/10 Interchange Project, the state is reconstructing the interchange within the existing highway’s right of way. Use of the interchange has been well over capacity, the state said, with roughly 100,000 vehicles passing over it daily.

The entire project is slated for completion in 2023.

