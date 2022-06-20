ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPRI 12 News

Part of Route 10 to close this weekend as work on interchange continues

By Shiina LoSciuto, Melanie DaSilva
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y1YAc_0gGT66Be00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Heads up if you’re planning to drive on Route 10 north this weekend.

A section of the highway where it meets Route 6 in Providence is set to be closed from 7 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT). It’s part of the ongoing Route 6/10 Interchange project.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes since the closure will likely cause travel delays.

RELATED: More traffic changes coming as 6/10 interchange project continues

Anyone using Route 10 north from Park Avenue to Providence should consider using I-95 instead, RIDOT said.

Those driving from southern or central Rhode Island toward Providence should remain on I-95 or use I-295 to avoid congestion.

If you choose to remain on Route 10 north, all traffic will be reduced to one lane near Exit 3A (Union Avenue), and take the new flyover ramp to Route 6 west. Drivers will then use the Hartford Avenue interchange to reverse direction onto Route 6 east, which leads back to Route 10 north.

RIDOT: More information on detours here

RIDOT said it will temporarily change the traffic pattern on Hartford Avenue so drivers won’t have to stop at any red lights.

Large trucks cannot use this detour and will instead be directed to the Killingly Street interchange to reverse direction onto Route 6 east.

The closure won’t impact drivers on Route 6 south, however, anyone using the Route 6/10 connector south to Route 6 west will not be able to use the Hartford Avenue exit, according to RIDOT. They should follow the truck detour at the Killingly Street exit.

Pinpoint Traffic: Live Interactive Map

Through the $410 million Route 6/10 Interchange Project, the state is reconstructing the interchange within the existing highway’s right of way. Use of the interchange has been well over capacity, the state said, with roughly 100,000 vehicles passing over it daily.

The entire project is slated for completion in 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhode Island#Interchange#Traffic#I 95
Eyewitness News

Route 5 in South Windsor CLOSED due to serious motor vehicle accident

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - South Windsor police say Route 5 is shut down while they are investigating a serious motor vehicle accident. The crash happened northbound on John Fitch Boulevard between Pleasant Valley Road and Governor’s Highway. Officials say the road could be closed for several hours while police...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
eastgreenwichnews.com

6 Injured When Car Hits Tree Early Friday

Above: There were 6 people in the car, which veered off South County Trail and hit a tree. Photo courtesy of EGFD. The call came in just after midnight Friday (6/24) – a car had hit a deer on South County Trail. The engine and rescue truck from EGFD Station 2 on Frenchtown Road headed to the site but the firefighters quickly realized the situation was more serious. A car had run off the road and into a tree. There were six people all in need of medical attention. Firefighters called immediately for backup and mutual aid.
WARWICK, RI
Quiet Corner Alerts

Parking Lot Death Triggers State HAZMAT Response in Southbridge

Southbridge, Mass. - At 6:18 pm on Wednesday, June 22nd, the Southbridge Police Department received a call for a woman slumped over the wheel of a vehicle in the parking lot of Brothers Pizza, 485 E Main St. At 6:20 pm officers arrived to observe a strong odor of chemicals coming from the vehicle and immediately requested Southbridge Fire Department and EMS to assist. Upon the arrival of fire department personnel, it was immediately determined there were not sufficient resources to handle the situation within the town, thus a Tier 1 Hazardous Materials (HAZMAT) response from the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services (DFS) was requested.
SOUTHBRIDGE, MA
Valley Breeze

Developer submits long-awaited Ann & Hope plan

CUMBERLAND – After many months of anticipation, developers have submitted the detailed master plan application to reshape the Ann & Hope Mill property. The Planning Board, in a public informational session set for tonight, June 23, will get its first in-depth look at the conceptual plan, a proposal Town Planner Glenn Modica said represents a great project to restore a historic property that’s important to the future of Cumberland.
CUMBERLAND, RI
ABC6.com

Heavy police presence in Providence neigborhood

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A heavy police presence was seen in a Providence neighborhood overnight. ABC 6 News crews at the scene witnessed a police taking a few people into the back of cruisers just after 3 a.m. on Calhoun Avenue. A van was also towed away from the scene.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Police identify West Warwick motorcyclist injured in Route 140 crash

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WLNE) — Police have identified a West Warwick motorcyclist seriously injured in a crash on Route 140 Saturday. Police said Adrian Alves, 51, was found unresponsive just before 10 p.m. near the on-ramp to Route 495 in Mansfield. He was taken by a helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital.
MANSFIELD, MA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy