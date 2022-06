Hot temperatures and little rainfall opened the doors wide open for Kansas combines to haul in this year’s wheat crop, as well as encourage planting progress and crop development. This week’s Crop Progress report from USDA’s National Ag Statistics Service posted winter wheat harvest at 27 percent as of Sunday, 16 points ahead of a year ago and nine points better than the five-year average. 94 percent of wheat has colored and 70 are considered mature. 27 percent of the remaining crop is rated good to excellent, compared to 40 percent poor or very poor.

KANSAS STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO