Sephora to Offer Free Same-day Delivery June 21

By Noor Lobad
 4 days ago
Sephora is catering to consumers’ elevated need for speed.

In celebration of the summer solstice on Tuesday, the beauty retailer will offer free same-day delivery on orders placed before 4 p.m. local time on the Sephora website or app.

No minimum spend is required, but the offer is only available to members of the Sephora Beauty Insider program.

Orders placed after 4 p.m. local time will still qualify for the promotion, but will instead be delivered the next day.

The initiative promotes Sephora’s same-day delivery program , which has proved itself a compelling value proposition for consumers since its launch in September 2020, the company said. Through the program, customers can receive their orders in as little as one hour for a flat fee of $6.95.

A survey conducted by Sephora in June 2022 found that prompt product delivery was a top concern among consumers, with 63 percent of survey participants citing beauty “emergencies” — such as running out of a product and needing a swift replacement — as one reason they would seek out same-day delivery.

Two years into its partnership with InstaCart, Sephora announced it was also joining forces with Target Corp.-owned delivery company, Shipt, for its same-day delivery offering, in March 2022.

Other companies have begun piloting and operating same-day delivery services in recent years, inclu ding Amazon, CVS, Target and Ulta Beauty, which teamed with DoorDash for its service, which launched in select U.S. cities in November 2021 and costs a flat fee of $9.95.

IN THIS ARTICLE
