Max Mickelson

UPDATE: June 24, 2022, 9:25 a.m. — This situation is still unfolding. At this point all indications show Wolf was acting alone. Wolf has not been apprehended at this time, however, there is strong evidence Wolf is currently contained by officers of the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Green River Police Department, and Rock Springs Police Department in an industrial area north of Rock Springs. The Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigations and the FBI are assisting SWAT teams with the incident. We urge the public to stay clear of the area from Elk and Yellowstone to Villa Lane north of Rock Springs, and also Railroad Ave in Green River, as officers are still on scene. At this time we do not have a releasable photo of the suspect. The case is still actively being investigated and we will have updates to be released as soon as they are available – Green River Police Chief Tom Jarvie.

GREEN RIVER, WY ・ 17 HOURS AGO