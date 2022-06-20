ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

Max Mickelson

By advertising
sweetwaternow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSweetwaterNOW · Max Mickelson – Rock Springs Mayor. Tell us a little about yourself. I am fiercely proud to call Rock Springs my home. I’m the first generation five to make it my home again. My wife and I are raising our two daughters here and...

www.sweetwaternow.com

Comments / 0

Related
sweetwaternow.com

Barry Todd Johnson (July 15, 1963 – June 16, 2022)

Barry Todd Johnson, 58, passed away on or about Thursday, June 16, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming and former resident of Bend, Oregon. He was born July 15, 1963, in Bend, Oregon; son of Loren Dwayne Johnson and Joan...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Cindy Lane – R

Tell us a little about yourself. Sweetwater County has been my home for the past 36 years. The first 10 years were spent in Green River before moving to Rock Springs. Both communities have so much to offer young families, and having been born in Wyoming, my children and grandchildren benefited from the strong leadership of our local government and our exceptional education system. I, too, have benefited from Wyoming’s superior educational system by obtaining an Associate’s Degree from Western Wyoming Community College, and two Bachelor’s Degrees and a Master’s Degree from the University of Wyoming.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Reef Kirby Rolich (June 20, 1972 – June 20, 2022)

Reef Kirby Rolich, 50, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022 following a sudden and unexpected illness. He was born on June 20, 1972 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Frank Alvin Rolich and Margaret Geraldine Evans. Reef graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1990. He married Kelly Renae...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

BLM Welcomes Jason Gay as High Desert District Manager

ROCK SPRINGS —The Bureau of Land Management welcomes Jason Gay as the new district manager for the High Desert District of Wyoming. As district manager, Gay manages approximately 9.6 million acres of BLM-managed public land spanning the Kemmerer, Pinedale, Rawlins, and Rock Springs field office areas. “Jason’s unique background...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rock Springs, WY
Wyoming State
Wyoming Elections
Local
Wyoming Government
Rock Springs, WY
Government
State
Wyoming State
sweetwaternow.com

Gloria J. Gonzales (December 3, 1954 – June 16, 2022)

Gloria J. Gonzales, 67, passed away surrounded by her family Thursday, June 16, 2022 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for the past 42 years and former resident of Rawlins, Wyoming. She was born December 3, 1954 in Rawlins, Wyoming; the...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Message from the City of Green River over the tragic events in downtown Green River

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Message from the City of Green River. Last night’s tragic events in downtown Green River carried over into today when the suspect was apprehended this morning. Green River Chief of Police, Tom Jarvie, says further details on this incident will be released later today. Chief Jarvie and the City of Green River offer our deepest condolences to those affected by this tragedy. They would like to thank the Green River Police Department, Rock Springs Police Department, and the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s office for their help and diligence. The dedication of these groups to work and train together on tactical measures prepares them for when it is needed.
GREEN RIVER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Green River Officials Offer Condolences, Assistance to Employees

GREEN RIVER — Last night’s tragic event in downtown Green River carried over into today when the suspect was apprehended and later died from a self-inflicted firearm wound. Green River Chief of Police Tom Jarvie and City of Green River officials are offering their deepest condolences to those...
GREEN RIVER, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Fatal Accident in Western Wyoming

On June 19, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 506 on US 191 south of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Around 2:47 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover. A 2006 Nissan Altima was headed north on US 191. The driver of the Nissan could not maintain...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Politics Local#Sweetwaternow
K2 Radio

Information On Missing Wyoming Woman Sought

Https://wyomingdci.wyo.gov/dci-homepage/missing-persons. Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding a 40-year-old Rock Springs woman who has not been seen since June 15. That's according to a post on the Wyoming Missing Person's website. According to the post, Cindy Rae Liston is a white female standing 5'6 inches tall and weighing...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Birth Announcements: Treyton Moeller

Treyton Moeller was born Monday June 20, 2022, at 2:02 p.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Treyton was welcomed into the world by proud parents Taylor McCulloch and Tanner Moeller. Congratulations!. Births are sponsored by Memorial Hospital Obstetrics & Women’s health. You can submit your own birth announcement here....
sweetwaternow.com

Rock Springs URA Receives 2022 Main Street America Accreditation

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) has been designated as an Accredited Main Street America program for meeting rigorous performance standards. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of Accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Fatal Crash Near Rock Springs

On June 19, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 506 on US 191 south of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Around 2:47 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover. A 2006 Nissan Altima was headed north on US 191. The driver of the Nissan could not maintain...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
sweetwaternow.com

Birth Announcements: Raiden Daniel Shay Vondenkamp

Raiden Daniel Shay Vondenkamp was born Monday, May 30, 2022, at 7:59 p.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Raiden weighed 9 lbs., 10 oz. and measured 21.5 inches long at the time of his birth He . He was welcomed into the world by proud parents Rikki and Christian...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

[UPDATE] Law Enforcement Agencies Investigating Double Homicide in Green River

UPDATE: June 24, 2022, 9:25 a.m. — This situation is still unfolding. At this point all indications show Wolf was acting alone. Wolf has not been apprehended at this time, however, there is strong evidence Wolf is currently contained by officers of the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Green River Police Department, and Rock Springs Police Department in an industrial area north of Rock Springs. The Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigations and the FBI are assisting SWAT teams with the incident. We urge the public to stay clear of the area from Elk and Yellowstone to Villa Lane north of Rock Springs, and also Railroad Ave in Green River, as officers are still on scene. At this time we do not have a releasable photo of the suspect. The case is still actively being investigated and we will have updates to be released as soon as they are available – Green River Police Chief Tom Jarvie.
GREEN RIVER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Wyoming Highway Patrol Releases Information on Sunday Accident

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Wyoming Highway Patrol has released details on an accident that occurred on US 191 South that resulted in the death of 15-year old occupant and serious injuries to four other individuals. The accident occurred on Sunday morning around 2:47 a.m. when troopers were called to...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Multi-vehicle Accident Leaves Six Individuals with Injuries

GREEN RIVER — At least six people were injured in a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 yesterday near Granger, according to a social media post from the Green River Fire Department (GRFD). At about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, the GRFD was dispatched along with Castle Rock Ambulance...
GREEN RIVER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 23

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Domestic Battery – 2nd Offense Within 5 Years (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9785, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy