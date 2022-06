The Brooklyn Nets are going through a bit of an uncertain stretch now, not even 2 years after they assembled a superteam that was supposed to bring them a championship. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were joined by James Harden but they haven't even been able to make a deep playoff run, with injuries, Irving's antics off the court, and Harden leaving all affecting their ability to win consistently.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO