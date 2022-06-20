ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

MAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING MOTORCYCLE CRASH

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Roseburg man was taken to the hospital following a motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after...

TWO HOSPITALIZED AFTER TWO-VEHICLE WRECK

Two people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle wreck on Thursday. An Oregon State Police report said at about 10:15 a.m. a sedan was eastbound in the 4100 block of Umpqua Highway 99 near Krewson Road in the Drain area when it crossed over the center line for unknown reasons and sideswiped a pickup. The vehicle that was hit rolled and came to rest on its passenger side. The left front tire of the sedan was sheared off.
DRAIN, OR
One taken to hospital after school bus runs off Marcola Road

MARCOLA, Ore. -- A school bus went off the road and slowed traffic for a few hours this morning, the Mohawk Valley Rural Fire District reports. According to officials, on the morning of June 24 at about 8:45 a school bus went off Marcola Road. The Mohawk Valley Rural Fire District, Lane County Sheriff's Office, and Eugene-Springfield Fire and Rescue responded. Authorities say the driver was found in serious condition and taken to a nearby hospital. They add that only one student was on board, and they were not injured.
LANE COUNTY, OR
School bus crash on Marcola Road sends driver to the hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - A school bus drove off the highway and into a field on Marcola Road near milepost 3 just east of Springfield Friday morning. The driver was taken by ambulance to RiverBend hospital. There is no word yet on their condition. One 6-year-old child was aboard the bus...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
MAN CITED AFTER ALLEGED DUII WRECK

A Roseburg man was cited after an alleged DUII wreck by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Friday. A DCSO report said at about 12:40 a.m. a deputy responded to a sedan off the road near OC Brown Park on Buckhorn Road in the Dixonville area. The driver was allegedly found to be intoxicated. He provided a blood alcohol content level of .18, which is over two times the legal level of intoxication. The man’s vehicle was towed. He was cited for DUII and for driving while suspended and was released.
ROSEBURG, OR
PEDESTRIAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER BEING HIT BY SUV

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by an SUV on Wednesday. A report from Oregon State Police said the accident took place just after 1:00 p.m. in the intersection of Highway 38 and 1st Street in Elkton. The elderly female pedestrian was struck by the vehicle while she was in the crosswalk. She was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center for a possible broken foot and other minor injuries. She was treated and released, according to a hospital spokesperson.
ELKTON, OR
TWO ACCIDENTS ON INTERSTATE FIVE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

Oregon State Police dealt with two accidents two miles apart at about the same time on Wednesday afternoon. An OSP report said just before 4:20 p.m. troopers were dispatched to a crash involving a semi-truck and trailer, and a sports car in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 about a mile south of Sutherlin. The report said the truck was changing lanes when it hit the second vehicle at a rear-end angle. The sports car was pushed around the front of the semi-truck and spun around, hitting the semi on the driver’s side. The car struck the concrete barrier several times before coming to a rest.
SUTHERLIN, OR
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING TRESPASS INCIDENT

Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged trespass incident on Thursday. An RPD report said just before 11:30 a.m. the 56-year old was called in for being disorderly at a business in the 1500 block of Southeast Stephens. He was contacted by officers and advised that he was trespassed for life per the store’s wishes. An hour later, the suspect returned and allegedly acted disorderly by yelling at employees and customers.
ROSEBURG, OR
TRANSIENTS CITED FOLLOWING DOG BITE INCIDENT

A pair of transients were cited following A dog bite incident near a transient camp on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 9:15 a.m. a 34-year old Klamath Falls man was visiting Roseburg for the first time to play at the disc golf course near Northwest Stewart Park Drive. The man was unfamiliar with the course layout and found himself walking on the lower road into the transient camps. A pit bull belonging to the female transient charged the victim and began biting him on the left calf.
ROSEBURG, OR
Armed barricaded man taken into custody

EUGENE, Ore. - A man is in custody after barricading himself inside an apartment complex for hours, according to Eugene Police. The initial call came in around noon, according to police. An armed man barricaded himself inside a unit and would not come out. For hours police tried to get...
EUGENE, OR
Ashland stabbing sends one to hospital, one to jail

ASHLAND, Ore. -- A Grants Pass man faces assault charges today for a stabbing that left the victim with a chest wound. Ashland Police Department (APD) says 41-year-old Francisco Valenzuela is lodged at the Jackson County Jail on $100,000 bail for a Wednesday night stabbing. APD says at around 10pm...
ASHLAND, OR
Crash shuts down all lanes on Lorane Highway near Friendly Street

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene police are currently on the scene of a vehicle crash that has shut down all lanes of travel on Lorane Highway. According to the Eugene Police Department, at about 9:20 p.m. on June 21 a sedan crashed into a utility pole on Lorane Highway. Police say that there were live wires and a broken utility pole laying across the roadway. Officials said Eugene Water and Electric Board was called and shut off the power, then went to the scene to make repairs.
EUGENE, OR
DFPA TACKLES FIRES ON HOOVER HILL ROAD AND IN GLENDALE

Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association and other agencies tackled fires on Hoover Hill Road in the Ten Mile area and in Glendale Thursday. Just before 4:15 p.m. DFPA firefighters along with staff from the Winston-Dillard Fire District, Douglas County Fire District No. 2 and Ten Mile Rural Fire District responded to a half acre grass and brush fire. The cause of the fire was a holdover burn pile from one week ago. There were no previous signs of smoke and the area had received rain in the past week. With a few days of dry weather and windy conditions Thursday, heat that remained in the burn pile was dislodged and found to be the cause. The fire stayed within its original perimeter and fire suppression actions were taken to extinguish the area quickly.
GLENDALE, OR
Update Jasper/Lowell Road Fatal, June 22

Lane Co. SO release – *UPDATE* 06/21/22 – The person killed in last week’s crash on Jasper-Lowell Rd. has been identified as 91 year old Thomas William Tonkin of Westfir. Tonkin was the passenger of a white 1999 Cadillac Deville driven by 67 year old Mindey Koch, also of Westfir. They had been driving eastbound on Jasper Lowell Rd. when, for an unknown reason, they crossed into the westbound lane and crashed head-on with a gray 2020 Toyota Prius driven by 56 year old Valerie Shepler of Lowell. Koch and Shepler were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Tonkin died on scene. – Original release – Deputies are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred in the 37000blk of Jasper Lowell Rd. shortly after 6:30pm this evening. Initial investigation reveals that a white Cadillac was driving eastbound on Jasper Lowell Rd. when it crossed into the oncoming lane for an unknown reason. The Cadillac then struck a westbound Toyota Prius head-on. The drivers of the Cadillac and Prius were transported to an area hospital with what is believed to be minor injuries. A passenger in the Cadillac died on scene. The names of the involved are being withheld at this time, pending next of kin notification.
WESTFIR, OR
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED MENACING INCIDENT

Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged menacing incident on Wednesday. An RPD report said just after 4:00 p.m. officers responded to a call regarding a man with a black handgun who allegedly pointed it at a victim’s vehicle which was in the parking lot of a business in the 700 block of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard.
ROSEBURG, OR
TRANSIENT JAILED FOLLOWING BIKE PATH INCIDENT

A transient was jailed following an incident on a bike path on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 10:30 a.m. the 28-year old was followed by an officer after he almost ran into the officer while riding his bike on the path from Gaddis Park to West Umpqua Street. A records check revealed that there was an active warrant for the suspect’s arrest.
ROSEBURG, OR
MAN CITED FOR DRIVING VIOLATIONS

A Roseburg man was cited for driving violations by Roseburg Police early Wednesday. An RPD report said at 1:50 a.m. officers witnessed the 39-year old driving near the intersection of Northeast Klamath Avenue and Northeast Winchester Street. An officer was able to identify the man from previous contacts with him. The officer determined that the man’s license had been suspended.
ROSEBURG, OR
SUTHERLIN POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER ALLEGED ASSAULT

Sutherlin Police jailed a man after an alleged assault and weapon incident on Thursday. An SPD report said at about 6:50 a.m. 32-year old Jonathan Parson was taken into custody after trying to get into multiple locked vehicles, causing a disturbance and assaulting a victim with a small dagger, cutting him in the forehead, in the 300 block of East Central. Parson reportedly resisted arrest as well. He was medically cleared at CHI Mercy Medical Center before being taken to corrections.
Fatal Traffic Crash, Douglas Co., June 20

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A 21-year-old Roseburg woman has died as the result of a single vehicle traffic crash on Garden Valley Road Friday evening. On Friday, June 17, 2022, shortly after 7:30 pm, 9-1-1 dispatchers began receiving reports of a serious traffic accident in the 7000-block of Garden Valley Road. Deputies arrived on scene to discover a 2000 Toyota 4-Runner, which had been traveling westbound on Garden Valley Road, that had left the roadway for an unknown reason, striking a utility pole and unoccupied vehicles. The driver and sole occupant of the 4-Runner, identified as 21-year-old Roseburg resident Kylee Alexander, was declared deceased at the scene. The crash remains under investigation at this time, however speed is believed to have been a contributing factor. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office, Douglas County Fire District #2, Joe’s Towing and ADAPT’s Mobile Crisis Team.
ROSEBURG, OR
Metal Knuckles in Lane Co., June 22

LCSO release – Monday, June 20, just prior to 10:00am, deputies responded to an apartment complex in the 400 block of S. 2nd St. in Creswell regarding an assault that had just occurred. Upon arrival, deputies learned that 25 year old Dakota Ray Stone of Springfield, entered the location and assaulted two people including his ex-girlfriend from over five years ago. Stone arrived unannounced at his ex-girlfriend’s place of employment and punched a male at the location with metal knuckles, causing various facial injuries. The male victim and Stone are not known to each other. Stone then punched the female victim in the face, causing facial injuries to include a possible broken nose. This attack was completely unprovoked and it has been approximately five years that Stone and the female have even seen each other. Stone fled the location prior to deputies arriving. Deputies were able to track him to a residence in the 3300blk of E. Game Farm Rd. in Springfield where he was taken into custody without incident. The involved metal knuckles were located and seized as evidence. Stone was lodged at the Lane County Jail on charges including Assault in the 2nd Degree, Menacing, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Felon in Possession of a Restricted Weapon.
CRESWELL, OR
Child predator arrested after incident at Grants Pass YMCA

GRANTS PASS Ore. (KPTV) – A child predator was arrested in Grants Pass after sexually touching a child at a YMCA, according to police. The Grants Pass Police Department said a mother came to management at the YMCA pool Monday, saying her six-year-old daughter had been subjected to sexual touching while in the pool.
GRANTS PASS, OR

