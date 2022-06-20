Man shot in Laurinburg after getting out of his car, police say

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was shot Monday morning in Laurinburg after he got out of his car, according to a news release from the police department.

Police were called at about 1:40 a.m. to the 15000 block of Britt Street and found a 47-year-old man with a gunshot wound, according to the release. The man was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital and then another hospital. Police said he’s expected to survive.

The victim said he got out of his car and was shot as he was walking towards his home, according to the release. The victim didn’t know either of the males who started shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.

