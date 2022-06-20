ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Owensboro pipe installation could affect traffic

By Jana Garrett
 4 days ago

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – KYTC says Owensboro Catholic School plans to address a drainage issue with the installation of two pipes under KY 81 (MP 13.6).

KYTC says work is scheduled to begin on June 27, and once the infrastructure is in place, the City of Owensboro will own and maintain the structures. Drivers near the improvement site will be detoured.

The work is expected to take approximately two weeks, weather permitting.

