Man killed after tree falls on truck while driving

By John Rizzo
 4 days ago

STONEY POINT, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The New York State Police are investigating after a person was killed after a tree fell on the car they were riding in. It happened on Palisades Interstate Parkway on Sunday. Troopers say a tree fell on an F-150 while it was driving down the Parkway.

Troopers say Anthony Apostolico, 48, of Chester, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, Vincent Apostolico, 20, of Chester, was taken to the Hackensack University Medical Center and is listed in critical condition. A second passenger in the truck, Elizabeth M. Apostolico, 17, also of Chester, was taken to Westchester Medical Center for a leg injury.

The investigation into the crash is continuing. Troopers were assisted by New York State Park Police, Stony Point Fire Department, town of Highland EMS, Rockland County EMS, and Hatzolah EMS.

IN THIS ARTICLE
