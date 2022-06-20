ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Big-hearted Apple! Incredible moment Good Samaritans LIFT yellow NYC cab off pedestrians after it jumped curb and mowed them down - leaving three critically ill

By Andrea Cavallier, Natasha Anderson For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Wild footage shows the moment a group of New Yorkers heroically lifted a taxi cab off of pedestrians who were mowed down during a crash.

Between 15 to 20 Good Samaritans rushed to help two women who were pinned by the cab after it collided with a bicyclist, jumped the curb and plowed into several pedestrians in Manhattan on Monday.

Six people were injured in the incident and transported to the hospital. Three of the victims are in critical condition.

NYPD Deputy Police Chief John Chell called the community's willingness to help a 'remarkable scene.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C7lF7_0gGT2Jig00
Wild footage shows the moment a group of New Yorkers heroically lifted a taxi cab off of pedestrians who were mowed down during a crash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Ug0x_0gGT2Jig00
At least four people were injured, three critically, when a taxi jumped a curb and struck several pedestrians on a sidewalk in Manhattan on Monday

Police say the crash happened around 1pm in the city's Flatiron district, a little more than five blocks south of tourist-packed Herald Square.

Police said it appeared to be accidental, but an investigation was underway to determine exactly what happened.

The yellow cab was on West 29th Street, turning south onto Broadway, when it collided with the bicyclist, Chell explained.

The cab crossed through a bike lane, jumped the curb and careened onto the narrow sidewalk, striking several pedestrians before coming to rest against the side of a building. Two women were pinned beneath the vehicle.

Six of the victims were transported to the hospital, three of them in critical condition. The taxi driver, who remained at the scene, was one of the victims injured.

'As this occurs, a remarkable scene took place,' Chell said. 'About 15 to 20 New Yorkers attempted to take this cab off these women.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DgMll_0gGT2Jig00
Three people were transported to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3On3Ly_0gGT2Jig00
A bike is mangled after a cab crashed on Broadway, jumping a curb, hitting at least five people

Video and photos from the scene in front of Black Seed Bagel and Juice Generation show the taxi on the sidewalk and several of the plant barriers damaged. A mangled bike was left in the bike lane.

The Emergency Management department advised people to expect traffic delays, road closures and emergency personnel in the area of Broadway and West 29th Street. Drivers should find an alternate route.

A witness to the accident told the New York Post that the cab driver hit a cyclist first, before slamming into the women who were eating at Black Seed Bagel.

'Everybody rushed over and lifted the taxi off two women trapped underneath. One woman's legs are gone. They were mangled. A guy took off his belt and tied it around her leg to stop the bleeding,' the witness told the publication.

A second witness told the Post that one of the women had lost a leg below the knee, and that the second had the majority of one of her thighs missing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Esrbw_0gGT2Jig00
NYPD Deputy Police Chief John Chell (pictured at the crash scene) called the community's willingness to help a 'remarkable scene'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3914sf_0gGT2Jig00
Police say the crash happened around 1pm in the city's Flatiron district, a little more than five blocks south of tourist-packed Herald Square
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28KY5i_0gGT2Jig00
First responders are pictured at the scene of a taxi cab crash that left six people injured
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43QYVs_0gGT2Jig00
A taxi jumped a curb in New York's Flatiron District, injuring six people at least three of them critically on Monday

