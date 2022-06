In a festive grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, June 17, the Cordillera Property Owners Association opened the doors to its newly renovated Athletic Center of Cordillera and pickleball courts. The facility has undergone an extensive expansion totaling more than $8 million and modernization over the last 12 months. With stunning views of the Gore Range from nearly every room, the new Athletic Center of Cordillera is over 70% larger than the original constructed in 2000.

