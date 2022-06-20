ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kropiwnicki Places 11th for Branford at CIAC Decathlon; Jackson Competes in Heptathlon

zip06.com
 4 days ago

Junior Ryder Kropiwnicki represented the Branford boys’ outdoor track team when he competed in the CIAC Decathlon last week. Kropiwnicki finished in 11th place among 50 competitors in the decathlon by scoring a total of 5,052 points between his 10 events at Willow Brook Park on June 14 and...

www.zip06.com

Comments / 0

Related
zip06.com

DePino Honored to Be Part of T-Birds’ Dynasty

Senior captain Gianna DePino helped the North Branford softball team continue its tradition of excellence with another Shoreline Conference title and a run to the Class S state final this spring. (Photo courtesy of Gianna DePino) When she first started playing softball, Gianna DePino looked up to the older girls...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

Neuweiler Looking to Guide the Nighthawks to New Heights

Jessica Neuweiler was recently named the new head coach of the North Haven girls’ basketball team, bringing a great deal of experience as both a player and a coach to the Nighthawks. (Photo courtesy of Jessica Neuweiler) A new head coaching hire always provides excitement and the hope for...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Sorrentino Finds His Passion on the Golf Course

Nick Sorrentino led the East Haven boys’ golf team to a solid season while serving as a captain for the Yellowjackets this spring. (Photo courtesy of Nick Sorrentino) When Nick Sorrentino was a freshman at East Haven High School, he made a decision to join the boys’ golf team and officially compete in the sport for the first time. During his four years as a member of the Yellowjackets, Nick dedicated himself to both the sport and his team, ultimately becoming East Haven’s captain in his senior season.
EAST HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decathlon#Track Events#Heptathlon#Long Jump#Sports#Branford#Hornets
zip06.com

The Haddam Killingworth High School Class of 2022

The following members of the Haddam Killingworth High School Class of 2022 received diplomas at commencement exercises on June 17:. Michael Joseph Cardarelli, Jr. Bryan Parmelee Leslie, Jr. Emma Mykala Lopez. Riley James Mack □. Connor Malone. Justice Bassilakis Mangiagli. Melissa Lynn Manley ^. Kyla Reese Mazzotta ^#§@. James...
KILLINGWORTH, CT
zip06.com

Ciarcia Makes Crucial Contributions as a Junior

Ava Ciarcia had a solid junior season at the No. 4 singles position for the Westbrook girls’ tennis team, helping the Knights go 18-3 with an appearance in the Class S state final. (Photo courtesy of Ava Ciarcia) The challenge of playing in high-pressure matches can either give you...
zip06.com

‘Another First Step’ for the Old Saybrook High School Class of 2022

Given what the Old Saybrook High School Class of 2022 had endured on its way to graduation, an evening that looked like rain could break out at any moment wasn’t going to deter its members (or their families) from celebrating commencement on June 16. Class speaker Ashlyn Korpak asked...
zip06.com

Costanzo Makes All-Shoreline for Second-Straight Campaign

Ben Costanzo garnered All-Shoreline Conference First Team accolades for the second-straight season as a junior on the Valley Regional boys’ lacrosse team this spring. (Photo courtesy of Ben Costanzo) Ben Costanzo is the faceoff specialist with the Valley Regional boys’ lacrosse team, tasked with earning possession every time he...
zip06.com

Daniel Hand High School Class of 2022 Class Remarks

Good evening everyone, my name is Isabella Vejar, and on behalf of the class of 2022, I would like to thank all of the dedicated families, faculty members, and friends who have come to celebrate our graduation today. I am honored to stand before all of you tonight as we take the last step towards adulthood and into a world of new discoveries. Since our first year, we have been told time and time again how quickly four years would go by. Mr. Henderson was the first to inform us of that reality at our eighth-grade graduation. As naive 14-year-olds, we disregarded his advice because 2022 didn’t even seem like an actual year. But here we are today on the very cusp of life-altering change and departure from Madison. We have diligently worked throughout our past four years to earn our diplomas and move on to the real world – wherever that may be – and we did it.
MADISON, CT
zip06.com

Derek Coady: Meet the EHHS Class of 2022 Valedictorian

Derek Coady was named valedictorian of the East Haven High School graduating class of 2022. As he prepares to enter Sacred Heart University in Fairfield to study computer science, he reflects on the fact that neither his mother nor his father went to college, and yet they encouraged him to study hard in school and pursue a college degree. (Photo courtesy of Derek Coady)
EAST HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Giving Back and Paying Forward: BHS Class of 2022 Commencement

Branford's town green wore Hornets Red on Wednesday, June 22, when 187 members of the Branford High School Class (BHS) of 2022 gathered to celebrate commencement and receive their diplomas at the Town Hall stage. With some clouds still looming among the early evening's clearing skies, BHS Principal Lee Panagoulias...
BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

Paul Crisci, GOP Candidate for State Senate District 12, Celebrates Campaign HQ Grand Opening

Paul Crisci, Republican candidate for State Senate District 12, celebrated the opening of his campaign headquarters at 539 Main Street in Branford on Tuesday, June 21. The campaign office in the heart of Branford will be utilized by team members to provide voter and candidate information and have a visible presence for residents who may be seeking election information.
BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

Northford's Millpond Gatherings is CT's Newest Destination Location

Located at 1565 Middletown Ave. in Northford, Millpond Gatherings is a 20,000 square-foot hospitality facility consisting of five establishments; The Steakhouse, The Tavern and The Event Venue; with The Market and The Inn to come in phase 2. Image from Millpond Gatherings/Facebook) Millpond Gatherings is an all encompassing destination location....
NORTHFORD, CT
zip06.com

Rockland Preserve Pump Track is Officially a Hit

Nico Leonard of Guilford rode the Rockland Preserve pump track earlier this season. This gorgeous preserve is becoming a hit with mountain bikers who appreciate both the new pump track and the miles of idyllic trails. (Photo by Jason Engelhardt) The Rockland Preserve in North Madison has its second hit...
MADISON, CT
zip06.com

Peter Balisciano: It’s Never Too Late

At the age of 90, North Haven resident Peter Balisciano earned his GED. Peter also recently received a certificate from the State of Connecticut in recognition of his military service during the Korean Conflict and the Cold War. (Photo courtesy of Peter Balisciano) Some people embrace the idea of always...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Growing Up Black in Guilford

In an attempt to provide a platform that shines light on the many opinions, ideas, and voices of Guilford, the Courier is publishing the shared experiences of Black Americans who grew up in Guilford in the 1970s and 1980s. The Courier is also seeking feedback from anyone of a similar background who grew up in Guilford in the 1990s and/or 2000s. Contact Staff Writer Ben Rayner at b.rayner@shorepublishing.com if interested in sharing experiences for a future article.
zip06.com

A Farewell from Editor Brian Boyd

Few people get the opportunity to be a part of something as remarkable as the publication you’re reading right now. I’ve had the great privilege of being a part of the Shore Publishing/Zip06.com story for the past 22 years, starting as a reporter for one of four bi-weekly papers and now as editor of seven weekly titles, a regional website, and more than a dozen magazines. This issue marks the end of my chapter with the company.
MADISON, CT
zip06.com

Paul Fazzino, Sr.: Fire Fighter and Now Grand Marshal

Closing in on 50 years of service to the Essex Volunteer Fire Department, Paul Fazzino, Sr., and his wife (and fellow volunteer) Jeannine will be grand marshals of the Ivoryton Fourth of July Parade. (Photo by Rita Christopher/The Courier) You know what they say: location, location, location. And that, Paul...
ESSEX, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy