Kropiwnicki Places 11th for Branford at CIAC Decathlon; Jackson Competes in Heptathlon

Good evening everyone, my name is Isabella Vejar, and on behalf of the class of 2022, I would like to thank all of the dedicated families, faculty members, and friends who have come to celebrate our graduation today. I am honored to stand before all of you tonight as we take the last step towards adulthood and into a world of new discoveries. Since our first year, we have been told time and time again how quickly four years would go by. Mr. Henderson was the first to inform us of that reality at our eighth-grade graduation. As naive 14-year-olds, we disregarded his advice because 2022 didn’t even seem like an actual year. But here we are today on the very cusp of life-altering change and departure from Madison. We have diligently worked throughout our past four years to earn our diplomas and move on to the real world – wherever that may be – and we did it.

MADISON, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO