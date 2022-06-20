ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Public Works to relocate to Texas Street

By Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City will buy property on Texas Street for a new public works department headquarters. At the City Council meeting Monday, the council introduced Ordinance 37 that details a lease-purchase agreement to buy approximately 6 acres at 1608 Texas from Barry Guillet for $520,000. The City will own the property by...

www.natchitochestimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Natchitoches Times

Civic group seeks answers to modern issues

Civic leader J.W. Scarborough sees an answer to modern issues in one of Natchitoches’ storied institutions. His goal is to restore the Natchitoches Parish Voters and Civic League to the stature it had under the late Ben D. Johnson. Once a kingmaker in local elections, Scarborough envisions the organization...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

Just Talkin’ Lagniappe for June 25, 2022

JT was visiting with friends on the upper end of Cane River over the weekend and someone commented how murky and muddy the river looked and about that time a too-big-for-the-river speed boat went by, its prop digging up a muddy trail. This caused one in the group to agree...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

City of Alexandria renames site in honor of Johnie M. Varnado

The following has been provided by the City of Alexandria:. The City of Alexandria renamed the former Central Louisiana Business Incubator site in honor of the late Johnie Varnado during a ceremony Thursday morning. The facility, located at 1501-A Wimbledon Boulevard, is now the Johnie M. Varnado Alexandria Business Development Center.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria mayor vetoes ordinance on multiple ambulance providers

Tyler shows us that the drought situation is worsening and the latest on our ongoing dangerous heat on this Friday morning. Details here. Mayor Fields formally took office in 2000 and has served as the mayor of Pineville for 22 years through seven consecutive terms. Men’s Health Month: Encouraging men...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Public Works Department#Texas Street#Archer Daniels Midland#Utilities
Natchitoches Times

Fredieu candidate for Dist. 7 School Board seat

I am coming to you to announce my intent to run for the District 7 seat on the Natchitoches Parish School Board. The simple answer as to why I am running is because I care about my community. I want to see it grow and succeed so what better way for that to happen than to invest in our children? It has been said for years that our children are our future. At one time it was said about you and me. I believe it is time for me, with the support of my family and you the voters, to make my impact and help set our children up for success any way that I can.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
Natchitoches Times

Teacher stipends available this week: Board votes to demolish Cloutierville school

Superintendent Dr. Grant Eloi updated the school board on several subjects during his report at the committee meeting Tuesday. The board had its regular meeting Thursday. Of immediate concern, according to board member Steven Harris, was when CIR (Comprehensive Intervention Required) stipends would be distributed. Director of Finance Lee Waskom said the checks were disbursed Wednesday and would be available to teachers this week depending on their bank’s procedures. The stipends ranged from $5,000 to $15,000 depending on effectiveness data and years taught. The board will spend $510,000 on stipends.
CLOUTIERVILLE, LA
KSLA

Natchitoches Utility Assistance Program accepting applications

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The city of Natchitoches has been granted the opportunity to assist residents through the hot summer with the ARPA Utility Assistance Program. These funds have been appropriated to assist households in maintaining their housing stability and prevent them from becoming behind on their bills. Applications are...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KTBS

NPSO cites 2 for dumping trash on roadside

CYPRESS, La. -- Natchitoches Parish sheriff’s deputies have cited two Natchitoches men for illegal dumping on the Old River Road near Cypress. Bags of trash were found Monday morning by a citizen. It took deputies and two parish inmates nearly two hours Tuesday morning to clean it up. But...
CYPRESS, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

NPSO HAS IDENTIFIED AND CITED TWO PEOPLE FOR GROSS LITTERING

(Cypress)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies have identified and cited two Natchitoches men for illegal dumping on the Old River Road near Cypress according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. On Monday June 20 at approximately 9 am, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to citizen complaints of illegal dumping on...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Scammer is claiming to be the Alexandria Utility Department

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria is warning citizens about a phone scam from someone claiming to be with the city’s utility department. The scammer will call and threaten to disconnect your utilities if you do not make an immediate payment. Alexandria’s utility department DOES NOT call...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Natchitoches Times

Fathers of the Community

Father’s day recognizes the contributions of fathers to the family and the development of children. The following fathers were interviewed about the additional fatherhood roles they assumed in their community. Dep. Brian Turner is a School Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to Natchitoches Jr. High and a father of two....
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

Natchitoches-NSU Folk Festival to feature Cajun guitar workshop

The 42nd Annual Natchitoches-NSU Folk Festival has announced the addition of an interactive workshop entitled “Beginning Cajun Guitar,” which will feature instruction by Lafayette-based guitarist and songwriter Yvette Landry with support from fiddler Beau Thomas. The workshop will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 23 in the N-Club Room of Prather Coliseum on the campus of Northwestern State University in Natchitoches. Guitarists of all experience levels are encouraged to bring their instruments. Admission to the workshop is included with paid admission to the festival. The 42nd Annual Natchitoches-NSU Folk Festival will be held, 9 a.m.-10 p.m., on Saturday, July 23 in Prather Coliseum at 220 South Jefferson Street on the NSU campus. Admission is $10 for the entire day, $6 after 5 p.m., and free for children ages 12 and under.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Robert Ricks Case: Re-examining his death following his 2011 arrest

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Just 13 minutes after midnight on Feb. 6, 2011, Robert Ricks, 23, of Alexandria, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after being taken to the Rapides Parish DC 1 jail just about an hour before. Ricks was to be booked after an incident the night of Feb. 5, 2011, at his grandmother’s house on Applewhite Street in Alexandria.
Natchitoches Times

NCHS Principal touts student, teacher successes

Natchitoches Central Principal Micah Coleman gave the school board a glimpse of what success looks like during the board’s committee meeting Tuesday. President Reba Phelps began having a principal report on their school’s progress during committee and regular meetings and it was Coleman’s turn this week. While...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Woman arrested on drug charges

A Minden woman was arrested Saturday afternoon after the car she was traveling in was stopped for speeding. A Ruston police officer was monitoring traffic on the Farmerville Highway about 4:00 p.m. Saturday and clocked a vehicle on LIDAR at 51 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone. As the officer stopped the car, the front seat passenger’s head disappeared from view and it appeared the passenger was placing something in the console between the front seats.
RUSTON, LA
KTBS

Man who evades Bienville Parish deputies dies in woods

RINGGOLD, La. -- An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death for a man who led deputies on a vehicle pursuit then ran into the woods, only to die about a half-hour later. Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance said Deputy Clay Culpepper clocked Cedrick Loud driving 70...
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy