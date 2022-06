OAKES, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Oakes Post 36 Legion baseball team dominated the Edgeley Post 146 Legion baseball team by a final score of 11-5. Despite the high amount of runs, it was the pitching that was the headline of the day for Post 36. Starting pitcher Fletcher Willprecht was dominant, to say the least with 13 strikeouts in six innings pitched in the win. He had an immaculate inning (nine pitches for nine strikes leading to three strikeouts) in the top of the second inning, which was one of the two innings where he struck out three batters. Willprecht also allowed just three earned runs, three walks and six hits and picked up the victory.

OAKES, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO