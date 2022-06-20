ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Jury must start deliberations over in Bill Cosby's civil trial

By ANDREW DALTON
FOX26
FOX26
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — After two days of deliberations in which they reached verdicts on nearly all of the questions put before them, jurors in a civil trial who were deciding on sexual abuse allegations against Bill Cosby will have to start from scratch on Monday. By...

kmph.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utepprospector.com

Daughter of Elon Musk, Vivian, name and gender reassignment

Elon MuskOfficially released from daughter’s popular last name … he was given the name and gender reassignment he requested. Court documents obtained by TMZ show an LA County High Court judge signing the name change of an 18-year-old man … who now Vivian Jenna Wilson. Wilson is his mother’s maiden name.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Santa Monica, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
foxla.com

VIDEO: Homeless woman charges couple at Hollywood Kinkos

LOS ANGELES - A homeless woman was caught on video chasing a couple through a Kinkos store in Hollywood earlier this week. The interaction happened on Tuesday. The video, provided to FOX 11 by Travis Canby, shows the couple moving around the store, trying to get out of the way of a homeless woman approaching them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Cosby
foxla.com

Boyfriend identified as suspect in double homicide of girlfriend, another man in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES - Authorities Tuesday identified a suspect wanted in the shooting deaths of a woman he had been dating and another man on a Hollywood street. Marvin Francell Williams, 32, is being sought in connection with the shootings of Ajani Patridge, 40, of Los Angeles, and Nadia Campbell, 35, of Hollywood. The pair were shot about 11:15 p.m. Thursday in the 6100 block of Carlos Avenue, and they died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County coroner's office.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Trial#Civil Lawsuit#Attorneys#Violent Crime
TheDailyBeast

Man in Custody After Yelling Slurs at Filipino Family in Drive-Thru Attack, Officials Say

A California man who attacked a Filipino family physically and verbally in a McDonald’s drive-thru line last month has been taken into custody, Los Angeles County authorities said Wednesday. On May 13, Nicholas Weber, 32, allegedly bumped into Patricia Roque and her mother, Nerissa, with his Jeep on May 13. He was captured on video shouting that the women were “so Asian” and threatening them in a racist accent, according to ABS-CBN. After she called him, Patricia’s 60-year-old husband, Gabriel, arrived at the restaurant, where Weber allegedly pushed him to the ground, breaking his rib. Nerissa was then “strangled” and “hit in the chest” by Weber, Patricia told WLS-TV. Weber was cited by responding officers and charged with one count of felony battery and one count of misdemeanor battery, attached to a hate crime allegation. After he skipped a June 8 arraignment, a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was arrested “on an unrelated matter” on Tuesday and is being held on the warrant, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Daily Trojan

Rick Caruso’s wealth bought him a seat in the mayoral runoff

While mayoral races are important, they generally do not attract as much attention from voters in Los Angeles as compared to San Diego or San Francisco. Voter turnout for the Los Angeles mayoral race, both primaries and runoffs, has not exceeded 35% since 2001. Nonetheless, 2022 candidate Rick Caruso poured...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Assault Suspect Taken Into Custody At Gunpoint Near 14 Freeway

An assault with a deadly weapon suspect was taken into custody at gunpoint in Newhall Tuesday afternoon. At about 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, law enforcement officers in Newhall encountered an assault with a deadly weapon suspect near the Newhall Park and Ride on Newhall Avenue near the 14 Freeway, according to initial reports.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Lightning Strike Suspected in Deaths of Woman and Dogs in Pico Rivera

A woman and her dogs were apparently struck and killed by lightning Wednesday in Pico Rivera as rare early summer thunderstorms hammered Southern California, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The woman was walking the dogs just before 9 a.m. on a path near a riverbed at Mines...
PICO RIVERA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
beverlypress.com

Roxbury Drive home to be razed

In a 4-1 decision, the Beverly Hills City Council voted against a last-ditch effort to save a home located at 1001 N. Roxbury Drive on June 21, paving the way for the beloved house to be demolished. The structure has been the subject of contention for months in Beverly Hills,...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Newhall Man Identified As Community Pool Drowning Victim

The person who was brought to the attention of authorities as the victim of a possible drowning on Monday evening has been identified as a Newhall resident. Jack Smith, 82, of Newhall, was identified Tuesday as the person who died the evening before in a community hot tub on the 26000 block of Rainbow Glen Drive in Canyon Country, according to Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
FOX26

FOX26

Fresno, CA
18K+
Followers
23K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

 https://kmph.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy