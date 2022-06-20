Love, Pot Stickers, and Robots in Santa Barbara

I wanted to take a moment to wholeheartedly thank you for writing about Dr. Melissa Drake and shining a light on women’s health in Santa Barbara. As a patient of Dr. Drake’s, I can tell you she is 100 percent deserving of the title “unicorn OB.” She worked tirelessly and gave a level of care that doesn’t usually exist in Santa Barbara. It’s hard to put into words what an incredible doctor she is unless you’ve experienced it — the unrushed appointments in her office, the education, the friendly ear listening to you cry about birth trauma. Her attention was always on you. I have an army of friends who would say the same!

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO