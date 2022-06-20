ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Pair sought in East Garfield Park murder

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 4 days ago

CHICAGO - Chicago police released an image of two men wanted in connection with a fatal shooting last May in the East...

www.fox32chicago.com

fox32chicago.com

16-year-old girl seriously wounded in Chatham shooting

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old girl was shot and seriously wounded early Friday as a relative was parking in Chatham on the Far South Side. The teen was in the passenger seat of a car driven by a family member when she was shot by someone passing in a sedan around 2:19 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Stewart Avenue, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 19, charged with shooting Chicago police station

CHICAGO - A man was charged with shooting a Chicago police station last year in the Rogers Park neighborhood. Lanny Cantway, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied building, police said. Cantway is accused of intentionally firing a semi-automatic handgun at the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

3 shot, including two 15-year-old boys in Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people are shot including two 15-year-old boys in the Chatham neighborhood Friday afternoon. Police said around 3:10 p.m., two boys and a woman, 30, were on the sidewalk, in the 8100 block of South King Drive, when a vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender inside fired shots.The first 15-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the right foot and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition. The second 15-year-old boy suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition. The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the left shoulder and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.There's no information on if anyone is in custody.Area Two detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

4 shot, 1 fatally, in Chatham

CHICAGO - A man was killed and three other people were wounded in a mass shooting Thursday night in the Chatham neighborhood. Two people were standing outside around 9:35 p.m. when a gunman walked up and started shooting at them in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot, seriously wounded in Marquette Park

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and seriously wounded Thursday morning in the Marquette Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. The woman, whose age is unknown, was struck in the chest by gunfire around 11:13 a.m., according to police. She self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital where she was listed in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

18-year-old man dead, 2 injured after shooting in Morgan Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person died and two people were injured after a shooting in Morgan Park early Friday morning. According to police, a group was standing outside in the 11400 block of South Vincennes Avenue just after 2 a.m. when shots were fired. Around 50 shell casings were found on the street and bullets went through windows of nearby houses. An 18-year-old man died. A 31-year-old man is in critical condition and a 25-year-old woman is in fair condition at Christ Hospital. The shooter left the scene in a black sedan.No arrests have been made. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman in serious condition after shooting in Marquette Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is shot and seriously wounded in the Marquette Park neighborhood Thursday morning. Police said around 11:13 a.m., a woman of unknown age suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, in the 6500 block of South Albany Avenue. She self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital in serious condition. The incident appears to be a domestic dispute, according to police.No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two men robbed at gunpoint in Lake View

CHICAGO - Two men were robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night in the Lake View neighborhood. The men, both 18 years old, were walking outside around 10:20 p.m. when a silver SUV pulled up and two gunmen got out and demanded their possessions in the 2000 block of West Barry Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

13-year-old girl dies days after Gresham crash on South Side

CHICAGO -- A 13-year-old girl died days after she was seriously injured in a crash Sunday in Gresham on the South Side. The girl was pronounced dead Wednesday at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. On June 19, she was riding in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Girl, 14, reported missing from the Near West Side

CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Near West Side. Kamyra Washington was last seen Sunday in the area of 2300 West Gladys Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert. Washington is 5-foot-10, 260 pounds with...
CHICAGO, IL

