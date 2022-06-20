Pair sought in East Garfield Park murder

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people are shot including two 15-year-old boys in the Chatham neighborhood Friday afternoon. Police said around 3:10 p.m., two boys and a woman, 30, were on the sidewalk, in the 8100 block of South King Drive, when a vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender inside fired shots.The first 15-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the right foot and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition. The second 15-year-old boy suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition. The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the left shoulder and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.There's no information on if anyone is in custody.Area Two detectives are investigating.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO