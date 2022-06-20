Watch: NBA champion Matt Barnes is enjoying the retired life in "Family First" episode

NBA champion Matt Barnes is living the good life in retirement.

During his 15-year NBA career, he didn't always have time to see his kids because of the grind of the NBA schedule. In the latest episode of "Family First" presented by Whistle, Barnes is making the most of retirement by spending time with his three kids Isaiah, Carter and Ashton.

A solid role player who was known his scrappy defense, Barnes finished his career by going out a champion with the Golden State Warriors in 2017. Since then, he's kept busy in retirement by coaching his three kids and being an MVP dad as well. His kids dream of playing in the NBA like their dad before them. With their family's genetics, the future is bright.

