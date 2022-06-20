ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Padres star Machado sprains ankle, Rockies complete sweep

By The Associated Press
DENVER (AP) — San Diego star third baseman Manny Machado sprained his left ankle while taking a tumble running out a grounder and the Colorado Rockies completed a three-game sweep, beating the Padres 8-3.

Machado, in the midst of a stellar season, was injured in the first inning and exited the game. The Padres said X-rays were negative.

Randal Grichuk homered and the Rockies beat San Diego for the 10th straight time at Coors Field.

Machado was injured after hitting a grounder that slowly rolled toward pitcher Antonio Senzatela. Machado sprinted down the line and stretched his left leg toward first base as the throw arrived, but his cleat appeared to slip across the top of the bag and he fell to the ground, his leg buckling beneath him.

