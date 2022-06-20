ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

*Update – Subject Located* Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Kent County Woman

dsp.delaware.gov
 4 days ago

Delaware State Police Troop 3 has cancelled the Gold Alert issued on...

dsp.delaware.gov

Comments / 0

Related
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Seek Public’s Assistance in Robbery Investigation of Panera Bread

Wilmington – Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of Panera Bread. On June 24th, 2022, at approximately 12:32 a.m., troopers responded to Panera Bread located at 2311 Concord Pike in Wilmington. The investigation revealed that an unknown male forced entry into the business through the front glass. Once inside, the suspect confronted an employee and demanded the employee’s cellphone. The suspect was able to gain control over the cellphone after a brief struggle. The suspect then exited the store and returned with suspect #2 moments later. During this time, the employee was able to escape through a rear door and call 911 at a nearby location. The two unknown male suspects were dressed in dark clothing. No one was injured during the incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Wilmington area on Friday morning. On June 24, 2022 at approximately 12:16 a.m., a silver 2008 Lincoln MKZ was traveling northbound on Interstate 495 approaching the area of Exit 1 for US Business Route 13. For an unknown reason the operator of the Lincoln pulled onto the right shoulder and came to a stop. The operator then exited his vehicle and began standing on I-495. During this time, a blue 2017 Honda Accord was traveling northbound on I-495 approaching the Lincoln’s location. The Accord partially crossed over the white shoulder line, and as a result its front right corner struck the rear left corner of the stopped Lincoln MKZ. After the collision, the Lincoln was spun in a clockwise direction until it struck a guardrail on the east side of the roadway where it came to rest. The Honda subsequently flipped onto its roof and slid northbound until it came to rest on the interstate. The driver of the Lincoln was also struck at this time by one of the vehicles as he stood on the highway.
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police: Troopers Need Your Help Locating This Wanted Man

Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s assistance with locating 24-year-old Enrico Giangiacomo of Dover, Delaware, according to Public Information Officer, Sergeant India Sturgis. Sturgis said Enrico currently has an active felony criminal warrant from an investigation that started in February 2022. He also has a capias for terroristic...
DOVER, DE
WBOC

One Arrested, Another Sought in Lincoln Shooting

LINCOLN, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested one suspect and are looking for another following a shooting that occurred in Lincoln on Wednesday afternoon. Police said that shortly after 3 p.m., troopers responded to the 10000 block of Greentop Road for a report of shots fired. The ensuing investigation revealed that two people in a Toyota Corolla had fired several gunshots at a nearby home before fleeing the area. At the time, the home was not occupied by its three inhabitants, a 58-year old man, a 56-year-old woman, and a 22-year-old man. No one was injured in this incident, and the home itself was not struck by gunfire.
LINCOLN, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold#The Delaware State Police
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Investigating Northeast Boulevard Shooting

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at approximately 11:54 p.m. in the 2700 block of Northeast Boulevard. Police located a 29-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital in critical condition. This incident remains under investigation.
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Delaware State Police Investigating A Tuesday Evening Motorcycle Crash

At approximately 8:31 pm, New Castle County Paramedics (NCCEMS) and Minquas Fire Company of Newport were dispatched to the intersection of West Basin Road and Airport Road for a motor. vehicle collision involving a motorcycle, according to NCCEMS Assistant PIO Oliver Kocher. Kocher said responding units confirmed reports and advised...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Police ID Man Killed in Milford Shooting

MILFORD, Del.- Police have released the name of a man shot and killed last Friday night at an apartment complex in Milford. Milford police identified the victim as Aaron L. Jackson, 34, of Bridgeville, Del. The shooting happened at the 100 block of Bright Way inside the Brightway Commons Apartment...
MILFORD, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Wanted Subject on Felony Drug Charges

Delaware State Police have arrested 25-year-old Wymere Guy of Wilmington, DE on felony drug charges following an investigation that began on Wednesday morning. On June 22, 2022 at approximately 10:30 a.m., troopers responded to the 400 block of South Dupont Highway in New Castle attempting to locate Wymere Guy. Guy was a known fugitive who had several active criminal warrants for his arrest. Troopers observed Guy in an apartment complex parking lot holding a bag. When troopers attempted to contact Guy, he discarded the bag and began fleeing the area on foot. Troopers gave chase and were able to apprehend guy a short distance away without further incident. A search of the recovered bag led to the discovery of approximately 3.822 grams of suspected heroin.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Delaware Man Arrested On Philadelphia Bench Warrant

SALISBURY TWP, PA — A resident of New Castle, Delaware has been arrested by Pennsylvania State Police from the Embreeville Station. Erick Moscoso, age 42, was apprehended on June 13, 2022, after a commercial vehicle stop on Pennsylvania Route 41 in Salisbury Township, Lancaster County on a Philadelphia County bench warrant.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WMDT.com

Police: Multiple injured in serious assault in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City Police are investigating a serious assault that left multiple people injured late Monday night. We’re told the incident happened just before midnight, in the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue. Officers witnessed a fight between multiple people and approached the altercation, locating three victims suffering from stab wounds.
WMDT.com

Police investigating burglary, theft of four-wheeler in Wicomico Co.

SALISBURY, Md. – Police are continuing to investigate a burglary and theft incident in the Salisbury area. The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation into a burglary that took place at a storage unit in the 300 block of Moss Hill Lane during the early morning hours of May 31st. It was determined that 23-year-old Michael Quillen and another unknown male entered the gated storage facility, broke into the storage unit, and stole a blue 2021 Yamaha YFZ 450 four-wheeler.
SALISBURY, MD
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing New Castle Juvenile

Delaware State Police Troop 2 is issuing a Gold Alert for 13-year-old Chayla Scott of Bear, Delaware. Chayla was last seen on June 20, 2022, at approximately 5:00 p.m. in the parking lot of Gabe’s, located at 700 Eden Circle in Bear. Attempts to contact or locate Chayla have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.
delawarevalleynews.com

Charges May Be Filed In Crash That Killed Philly Police Officer

The driver of a 2009 BMW could face charges in the future , stemming from a fatal accident late last night, June 23, 2022 . This crash claimed the life of off duty Philadelphia Police Officer Henry Gonski, of the northeast. Police said the BMW with three 0ccupants in it was speeding south on Bustleton Avenue and the officer was driving west on Rennard when the crash happened.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Oxford Man Charged With Disorderly Conduct After Fleeing Police

OXFORD, PA — Oxford Borough Police Department arrested 24-year-old Martin Ledesma-Aguilar. Authorities state that on June 20, 2022, at 5:18 pm, the Oxford Police were dispatched to the 400 block of South Street for a report of a suspicious male in a backyard. Contact was made with a male matching the provided description in the area of Hodgson Street and South Fourth Street. The male, later identified as Martin Ledesma-Aguila of Oxford, fled from Police on foot towards Fifth Street. Ledesma-Aguilar was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. A search incident to arrest located a small amount of marijuana and additional paraphernalia.
OXFORD, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy