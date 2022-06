Colorado Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Burakovsky exited Game 2 over the weekend with what was first classified as an undisclosed injury. As SportsNet points out, replays later showed the Austrian-born forward appeared to block a neutral-zone shot with his hand during his final shift of the game.

He has three goals through 12 games these playoffs, including the overtime game-winner in Game 1 and another goal in Colorado's 7-0 rout of Tampa Bay in Game 2.