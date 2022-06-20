Aston Martin Will Be Hitting Goodwood Hard This Week

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS is certainly one of the most hotly anticipated cars of the year and based on everything we've seen from past spy shots, it appears that the inimitable supercar will be wilder than ever. A truly enormous rear wing with a drag reduction system will feature for the first time, along with a host of new aerodynamic enhancements that we haven't seen before. Last month, we saw the car on public roads, and before that, it was being tortured at the Nurburgring, and that's where it is again for this latest batch of photos. But the location is not what we're interested in here.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO