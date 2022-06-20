ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appalachian Shakespeare Project Presents: Richard III

By Harper Emch
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) – Appalachian Shakespeare Project is celebrating its thirteenth anniversary.

The Appalachian Shakespeare Project will be celbrating its thirteen-year anniversary this summer with a new production of one of Shakespeare’s most popular tragedies, The Tragedy of Richard the Third.

This year’s production will allow the company to perform one of Shakespeare’s most famous and beloved tragedies. The Tragedy of Richard the Third is set amid the Wars of the Roses between the houses of Lancaster and York. It tells the story of the infamous English king who schemes and murders his way to the throne, and his eventual downfall in battle.

Previous Appalachian Shakespeare Project offerings have included A Midsummer Night’s Dream in the summer of 2010, Romeo and Juliet in 2015, and King Lear in 2017.

“Richard the Third is one of Shakespeare’s most exciting tragedies, and we’re going to our best to bring that excitement to life. Our production will feature Renaissance costuming and a significant amount of swordplay in the final battle.”

Executive Director and Concord University professor Dr. Gabriel Rieger

The performances will happen at the amphitheater of Pipestem Resort State Park at 6:00 on the evenings of July 22 and 23 and at 2:30 in the afternoon on July 24, and in front of the Alexander Fine Arts building on the campus of Concord University at 6:00 on the evenings of July 29 and 30, and at 2:30 in the afternoon on July 31.

Anyone wanting to know more about the Appalachian Shakespeare Project can contact the Executive Director of the Appalachian Shakespeare Project, Professor Gabriel Rieger of Concord University, via email at grieger@concord.edu or via phone at (304) 384-5251.

