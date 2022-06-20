Lawyers for father of Harmony Montgomery push for release of bodycam video from assault arrest

Adam Montgomery arrest

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Lawyers representing the father of Harmony Montgomery have asked the state of New Hampshire to turnover bodycam video from his interaction with police during an assault arrest earlier this year, a new court filing indicated.

Adam Montgomery was taken into custody in January 2022 and charged with second-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and interference with custody in connection with an alleged incident in 2019 that left his daughter with a black eye.

Manchester police believe Harmony was last seen in December of 2019 when she was five years old. Her disappearance wasn’t reported to police for two years.

The now 8-year-old girl has not been seen in two-and-a-half years.

Law enforcement officials spent hours last week removing evidence from an apartment where Harmony lived with her father and stepmother, Kayla Montgomery. Investigators emerged from the apartment building, loading a refrigerator and other items, including wooden planks, into a truck. The search failed to locate Harmony.

A source told Boston 25 that the location was searched because of new investigatory leads that were recently developed.

Kayla was also arrested earlier this month on perjury charges.

Adam is currently in custody, while Kayla is out on bond.

Both have pleaded not guilty and they told police that Harmony was living with her mother in Massachusetts.

Sources say neither Adam nor Kayla are cooperating in efforts to find Harmony.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group