Minneapolis, MN

AEW “Quake By The Lake” Announced for Later This Summer

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “Quake By The Lake” editions of Dynamite and Rampage have been announced for later this summer by AEW. Dynamite’s “Quake By The Lake” will air live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Wednesday, August 10....

www.pwmania.com

PWMania

Latest News on Ticket Sales for Friday’s WWE SmackDown

This Friday night, WWE will broadcast SmackDown from the Moody Center ATX in Austin, Texas. According to WrestleTix, 5,436 tickets have been sold for the event, leaving 583 remaining. The venue’s capacity is 6,019. Here is the show’s current line-up: – Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Ricochet. –...
AUSTIN, TX
PWMania

AEW Reportedly Wants To Be Considered For An Emmy Nomination

According to reports, AEW wants to be considered for an Emmy nomination this year. AEW representatives are reportedly working to get Dynamite recognized in the Outstanding Structured Reality Program category, according to a recent article from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Despite AEW’s efforts, The Observer reported that the nomination will...
WWE
PWMania

NJPW Music City Mayhem Announced For Starrcast V Weekend

Music City Mayhem, an event during Starrcast V weekend in Nashville, has been announced by NJPW. It will happen on July 30. Following was released by NJPW:. Music City Mayhem Joins STARRCAST July 30! 【NJoA】. From July 29-31, STARRCAST hits the Nashville Fairgrounds. As the wrestling world’s eyes turn...
PWMania

How to Watch AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV and Pre-show Update

The AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view will stream live on the Bleacher Report website, B/R App, and connected devices this Sunday at 8pm ET, as per a recent announcement from AEW. Fans may buy Forbidden Door through Bleacher Report for $49.99. Forbidden Door will also be accessible in North...
CHICAGO, IL
PWMania

Speculation on Zack Sabre Jr.’s Mystery Opponent at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

As PWMania.com previously reported, Bryan Danielson revealed that Zack Sabre Jr. would face a mystery opponent at the Forbidden Door PPV during the June 22, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite. Following the promo, the hashtags “Cesaro” and “Johnny Gargano” became popular on Twitter as fans speculated which of the two...
WWE
PWMania

WWE NXT Rating Report for 6/21/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, 637,000 people watched the WWE NXT 2.0 taped episode this week on the USA Network. This is an increase of 4.08% from the 612,000 viewers for the taped broadcast last week. NXT on Tuesday garnered a 0.18 rating in the key 18-49 age group....
WWE
PWMania

MLW and Boss Fight Studio Announce Action Figure Line

Boss Fight Studio announces MLW action figure line. Licensing deal to bring the world of MLW to action figures, accessories and more. June 24, 2022 – Norwood, MA – Boss Fight Studio, creator of fan favorite action figures, announced today they have acquired the license to make Major League Wrestling action figures. For the first time ever, MLW action figures and collectibles will be available featuring some of the league’s most iconic and popular fighters.
WWE
PWMania

Latest News on the Challenges in Making the AEW: Fight Forever Video Game

The still-in-development video game AEW: Fight Forever was discussed by Kenny Omega in an interview with Fightful.com. “It was really challenging because I wasn’t sure what I could do or what I would be able to do, or even from a creative design standpoint, do the way I communicate my ideas… are they going to be understood? Is it going to be too off-the-wall, are my ideas too broad, are they too grandiose for the budget that we have? These are things I never knew going into this project and now that we’re sort of… It’s now to the point that we’ve talked about what we can do, and what we have time for, what we have a budget for, what’s doable, and now it’s almost time for me to find something else within this project to do because the creative process is almost complete where we know how the game, how the matches will flow, we know some of the systems, we know how the reaction type stuff… it’s now in the process of kind of being tuned and then finely tuned from there.”
VIDEO GAMES
PWMania

New Card for Delayed Debut WES Event, Several Stars No Longer Advertised

A new card for the launch of their Wrestling Entertainment Series promotion has been announced by former WWE Superstars Gzim Selmani and Sunny Dhinsa (AOP, Akam, and Rezar). We previously mentioned how WES was initially slated to debut on June 4 at Nottingham, England’s Motorpoint Arena, a 10,000-seat stadium. The event will now take place on Saturday, July 9 from the same location, the promotion revealed at the end of May. The event will still go place on July 9; seats and meet & greet passes are available at WrestlingEntertainmentSeries.com. Two free pre-show matches are also set to air along with the live broadcast of the tournament on FITE.
WWE
PWMania

Bryan Danielson Out of Action Due to a Concussion?

As PWMania.com previously reported, Bryan Danielson revealed that Zack Sabre Jr. would face a mystery opponent at the Forbidden Door PPV during the June 22, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite. When Danielson was reportedly unable to fly to an event, there was early concern on the severity of his injury....
WWE
PWMania

AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight (6/22)

The go-home build for Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view will be featured on tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS, which will be broadcast live from Panther Arena at the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee. Top NJPW star Hiroshi Tanahashi will make his AEW in-ring debut at Dynamite....
MILWAUKEE, WI
PWMania

SPOILERS: AEW Rampage Taping Results for 6/24/2022

After Dynamite went off the air, the June 24 episode of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at Panther Arena at the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee. Full spoilers are listed below:. – Chris Jericho, Taz and Excalibur were on commentary. – Andrade El Idolo defeated Rey...
MILWAUKEE, WI
PWMania

SPOILER: Title Change at Thursday’s MLW Battle Riot IV Tapings

Your new MLW National Openweight Champion is Davey Richards. Richards defeated Alex Kane to win the MLW National Openweight Title during Thursday’s MLW Battle Riot IV tapings in New York City. Richards hit a Gotch Piledriver, a Brainbuster, and a double Stomp from the top to win the match. After the match, he was given a standing ovation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PWMania

What WWE Initially Considered Doing With Solo Sikoa in 2021

Before making his WWE NXT debut in 2021, Solo Sikoa (real name Joseph Fatu) said during an interview with BTSport.com that WWE had considering teaming him up with The Usos. “You know, at the end of the day man, it’s so easy to go back to, ‘I’m their brother, I’m their family.’ I don’t want to be referred to as their brother, their cousin, I want people to recognize me for me. Before I debuted on TV, WWE creative was like ‘we’ll put you with your brothers’. Then the next meeting was like ‘let’s see what you can do on your own.’ I felt like ‘this is my time now. This is the time for fans to recognize me as Solo instead of your Jimmy and Jey.’ Before man, I had black hair, we all really did look alike. Again, nine months later, people know oh that’s Solo, that ain’t Jimmy and Jey.”
WWE
PWMania

Triple H Expected to Return in a Bigger Capacity for WWE

After the recent changes at the WWE, it appears that Triple H will be working a lot more. As PWMania.com previously reported, Triple H met with performers and officials in Orlando and stated, “I’m back.” He didn’t explain what that meant in further detail. He might simply be back at work or back in charge of NXT, depending on the context.
WWE

