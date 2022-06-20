ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Columbia, SC

The smoke returns: West Columbia’s True BBQ will reopen after being closed eight months

By Chris Trainor
The State
The State
 4 days ago

The smoke will soon rise once again on D Avenue in West Columbia.

True BBQ, the popular barbecue restaurant at 1237 D Ave., is set to reopen Friday, June 24, an owner of the business announced in a video on Facebook Live . The restaurant, known for its pulled pork, ribs, hash and various sauces, including the Sexy Lady tomato-based sauce, had been closed since October 2021 as ownership dealt with a death in the family and other matters.

“We will be opening back up for business in True BBQ land,” Zanders said.

Zanders said, for now, the barbecue joint will only be open on Fridays and Saturdays. The restaurant will also be takeout-only for the time being, though dine-in could return in the future.

True BBQ has long been known in the Triangle City section of West Columbia. Employees have often been seen through the years cooking barbecue on a big smoker grill out in front of the restaurant. It is also known for its eclectic decor inside, including sports memorabilia, pig figurines and even a drawing of late South African President Nelson Mandela.

As he looks to reopen the West Columbia restaurant, Zanders said the barbecue at True will stand out from others.

“Like I tell folks, there’s an excuse for barbecue, there’s good barbecue, there’s great barbecue and then there’s True BBQ ,” he said in the recent Facebook video.

Columbia, SC
