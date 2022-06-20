ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

'Really Big Faces' exhibit hits Pittsburgh's Hill District

wtae.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can check out some really big faces decorating part of Pittsburgh’s Hill District. Artist Tom Mosser has created 80 larger-than-life portraits: All of them are people from Pittsburgh that he's met along the way. All...

www.wtae.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nextpittsburgh.com

Cool off at these free Pittsburgh spray parks and fountains

This article first appeared in Kidsburgh.org, a media partner of NEXTpittsburgh. Sign up here for Kidsburgh’s free newsletter filled with local resources and expert advice on raising healthy, thriving kids in southwestern PA. Hot weather, cool water and energetic kids add up to the perfect equation for summer fun....
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

1 dead in shooting in Pittsburgh's Hill District neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police said one person is dead and two people have been detained for questioning after a shooting in the Hill District on Friday afternoon. Watch the breaking news report: Click the video player above. Sky 4 flew above the scene in the Bedford Dwellings neighborhood. Police...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh nonprofit Gwen's Girls receives grant

PITTSBURGH — Gwen's Girls, a nonprofit organization in Pittsburgh that helps teenage girls in high-poverty communities, received a $50,000 of a $500,000 grant from Medicaid and Medicare insurer Highmark Wholecare to fund front-line nonprofits helping people with socioeconomic challenges. Leaders of the organization said that they will use the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Probe continues into Pittsburgh woman's death

Allegheny County detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman whose body was found in a wooded area in Penn Hills in October 2021, police said Thursday. The human remains that were found in the 1600 block of Brushton Avenue were identified in May as...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
CBS Pittsburgh

Charges pending after hockey player punches referee

CANONSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh-area hockey player was caught on video punching a referee. During an adult league game on Wednesday night, two players from opposing teams got into a fight. The referee tried to break it up and one of those players punched the referee, knocking him to the ground.The fight broke out around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday during a game at Printscape Arena at Southpointe. The fight, captured on LiveBarn, shows Jaris Harbieh and another player having words. A referee skates over and tries to separate the two when Harbieh punches him in the face. The referee was knocked to the ground and a brawl broke out between the teams. When the dust settled, the referee did not seek medical attention. Cecil Township police said the game was stopped and the 23-year-old Harbieh was taken out of the arena in handcuffs. Harbieh has also been suspended from play.The arena's manager said it is also conducting its own investigation. Charges are pending against Harbieh. They include simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.
CANONSBURG, PA
27 First News

Mohogany Sharae’ Huff, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial celebration in honor of Miss Mohogany Sharae’ Huff will be held Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Ms. Huff 41, of Youngstown, transitioned this earthly life on Tuesday, June 14,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wtae
wtae.com

Man reunites with pet cat after multi-car crash separates them

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man was released from the hospital and reunited with his pet cat after being involved in a multi-vehicle crash along Route 22 in Export. On May 18, first responders extracted Christopher Bell from his vehicle, and Life Flighted him to a nearby hospital where he underwent several emergency surgeries. The crash occurred when a car that was speeding swerved and smashed into Bell's car police said.
EXPORT, PA
wtae.com

Skeletal remains found in Penn Hills identified

PENN HILLS, Pa. — The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office has identified skeletal remains that were found in Penn Hills last year. The remains were identified as those of Stacey Childs, 56. The remains were found along Brushton Avenue in October. The cause and manner of Childs' death have...
PENN HILLS, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

15-year-old accused of assaulting two women during robbery of Pittsburgh home

PITTSBURGH — Police say that a 15-year-old robbed a house in Pittsburgh’s Hazelwood community. According to court documents, Jason Curry tried to break into the home of two women and two girls by throwing a brick through a window. Curry then allegedly ran away from the house and later returned with a gun and two other people. Police say Curry then used the gun to rob the residents.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
wtae.com

Firefighters battle three-alarm fire at apartment building in Tarentum

TARENTUM, Pa. — There was a large presence of first responders in Tarentum early Thursday morning after a fire broke out at the Golden Towers Apartments. First responders were called to the 200 block of Allegheny Street around 3:15 a.m. Allegheny County 911 dispatch said it was a three-alarm...
TARENTUM, PA
wtae.com

'Suspicious' four-alarm blaze sends fire crews to Pittsburgh's South Side

An intense blaze brought firefighters to East Carson Street in Pittsburgh's South Side Wednesday morning. A Pittsburgh police spokesperson said the fire is considered suspicious, but the investigation is ongoing. The fire started just before 4 a.m. in a vacant building near 19th Street. Difficult conditions caused crews to bring...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Gwen's Girls receives $500,000 federal grant

PITTSBURGH — Gwen's Girls, a non-profit organization in Pittsburgh that helps teenage girls in high-poverty communities received a $500,000 federal grant. Leaders of the nonprofit said that they will use the grant to help train teenage girls to become peer counselors. "Our young people are dealing with a lot...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

6 injured in explosion at Pennsylvania marijuana plant

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Six people were injured after an explosion at a marijuana plant on Wednesday in Fulton County.WTAJ-TV reports the explosion happened just before noon at Ilera Healthcare on North Hess Road in Taylor Township. One of the six injured people was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh with burns on more than 30 percent of their body.The Ilera Healthcare facility has at least 300 workers. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man fatally shot in the Hill District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was fatally shot in Pittsburgh's Hill District neighborhood on Friday.Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers responded around 3 p.m. to ShotSpotter alerts on Chauncey Drive. Officers found a man who was shot in the side. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.Officials said two men were detained for questioning and two guns were recovered at the scene. It is not clear if there have been any arrests. Police are investigating. 
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy