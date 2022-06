OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A staple in Omaha is closing its doors for good in just over a week and many aren’t ready to say goodbye. Lo Sole Mio has been serving authentic Italian food to the metro for three decades and will officially close on July 2. Now, hundreds are flocking to the popular spot to get their final Italian fix.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO