Six people fall into Multnomah Channel after gangway collapses

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – A man was rescued from the Columbia River Wednesday afternoon after jumping from the I-5 bridge, according to the Vancouver Fire Department. Officials said 911 calls began around 3:45 p.m. regarding a man who had jumped from the mid-span of the bridge. Callers were on shore near the former Red Lion Quay with eyes on the man. They were then able to provide directions to responding units through the dispatcher.

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO