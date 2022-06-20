Six people fall into Multnomah Channel after gangway collapses

On Monday, June 20, 2022 at approximately 7:43 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a singled vehicle crash on Hwy 130 at milepost 3. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound silver Volvo, operated John Newman (58) of Pacific City, left the roadway, collided with a utility pole and rolled off the roadway into the river. Speed and lane use are being investigated as a contributing factors. Hwy 130 was affected for approximately 6 hours while the scene was investigated. OSP was assisted by Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Nestucca Rural Fire, Tillamook Peoples Utility Department and ODOT.
