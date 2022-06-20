ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Six people fall into Multnomah Channel after gangway collapses

By KATU Staff
KATU.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — Six people fell into the Multnomah Channel on Monday when a gangway collapsed, Portland...

kptv.com

Woman dies in fall near Spirit Falls

SKAMANIA CO. Wash. (KPTV) - A woman died after falling near Spirit Falls on Saturday. According to the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:57 a.m. authorities received a 911 call about a dead person, floating in the water near the fish hatchery at the inlet of the Little White Salmon River at Drano Lake.
SKAMANIA COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

At least two dozen shots fired during NW Portland shooting, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was taken to the hospital after at least two dozen shots were fired in Northwest Portland early Friday morning. The shooting was reported right after 2 a.m. near Northwest 4th and Davis after investigators say a nearby ambulance crew heard gunshots. Officers found a...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Vancouver fire saves man after jumping from I-5 bridge

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – A man was rescued from the Columbia River Wednesday afternoon after jumping from the I-5 bridge, according to the Vancouver Fire Department. Officials said 911 calls began around 3:45 p.m. regarding a man who had jumped from the mid-span of the bridge. Callers were on shore near the former Red Lion Quay with eyes on the man. They were then able to provide directions to responding units through the dispatcher.
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Portland police officer, motorcyclist collide in Lents

PORTLAND, Ore. — A motorcyclist was seriously injured Tuesday night in a crash with a Portland police officer, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The crash happened at 7:35 p.m. at Southeast 92nd Avenue and Holgate Boulevard. Police said the officer was responding to an emergency call and trying...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

As Oregon heads to hot weekend, officials warn of water dangers

Authorities are warning people about chilly river temperatures as the heat begins to build this weekend across Oregon. After months of grey skies and rain, temperatures are forecast to reach well into the 90s. National Weather Service meteorologist John Bumgardner said a ridge of high pressure is expected to arrive...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

New program will install 15,000 AC units across Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s been a year since Portland’s record-breaking heat wave that killed 96 people state-wide. The heat wave prompted a new program called the Heat Response Program, created by the Portland Clean Energy Fund, to help those most vulnerable to heat in the future. PCEF...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Woman injured after semi hits her car on I-5

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) – Joyl Sartin is recovering after a semi-truck hit her car while she was driving on I-5 near Woodland, WA. “It’s put me out of work and my kids, they’re without their mom right now and I’m going to be hospitalized for who knows how long. My life is completely changed in one day,” she said.
WOODLAND, WA
kptv.com

Portland air conditioning company gives advice ahead of heat wave

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland is expecting to get hot temperatures this weekend. You may want to turn on your air conditioner or you may be in the market for one. Roth Heating & Cooling says if you plan on getting a unit installed, use the mild weather to your advantage and get it done before the high temps come.
PORTLAND, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Crash North Coast, June 22

On Monday, June 20, 2022 at approximately 7:43 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a singled vehicle crash on Hwy 130 at milepost 3. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound silver Volvo, operated John Newman (58) of Pacific City, left the roadway, collided with a utility pole and rolled off the roadway into the river. Speed and lane use are being investigated as a contributing factors. Hwy 130 was affected for approximately 6 hours while the scene was investigated. OSP was assisted by Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Nestucca Rural Fire, Tillamook Peoples Utility Department and ODOT.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR

