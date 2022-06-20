ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Al Pacino wants Timothée Chalamet to play him in a ‘Heat’ prequel film

By Ella Kemp
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAl Pacino has said he thinks Timothée Chalamet should play him in a Heat prequel film. Pacino, who played detective Vincent Hanna in Michael Mann’s 1995 crime film, recently took part in a panel discussion about Mann’s novelisation of Heat 2 and speculated on a potential...

