Pecos County, TX

Fatal Crash in Pecos County

By Micah Allen
cbs7.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePECOS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A woman has died after a rollover accident in Pecos County last Tuesday. A...

www.cbs7.com

cbs7.com

Fort Stockton man convicted of Child Endangerment

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Department of Justice, Hector Flores jr. was convicted Wednesday of Child Endangerment. Flores Jr. was convicted in a jury trial. On February 13, 2022, Flores Jr. and his daughter Luna were seen in the Hot Springs area in Big Bend National Park. On February 14, 2022, Mexican authorities found Flores Jr. and Luna. near the Rio Grande River in Mexico and conducted a welfare check. After discovering that Flores Jr. and Luna did not have proper documentation to remain in Mexico, authorities took Flores and L.F. into custody. L.una was subsequently deported back to the United States from Mexico and turned over to the custody of the U.S. National Park Service so that Luna could be transported to the custody of Child Protective Services.
FORT STOCKTON, TX
fortstocktonpioneer.com

Fort Stockton residents involved in fatal crash

Body One Fort Stockton resident was killed, and another is in serious condition after a rollover accident that occurred 30 miles south of Fort Stockton on Highway 385 according to the Department of Public Safety. The accident occurred on June 14 at 9:55 a.m. Driver Celeste Pamela Adrianzen-Calderon, 22, was...
FORT STOCKTON, TX
cbs7.com

Ward County institutes firework ban

WARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -Due to the ongoing drought, fireworks are prohibited in Ward County this year. The only ones allowed will be public displays that are approved and supervised by local fire departments (such as the Chamber’s show at the Million Barrel). Ward County has banned fireworks on...
WARD COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

One dead after crash in Pecos County

PECOS COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed after a fatal accident in Pecos County on June 14 at 9:55 a.m. 22-year-old Celeste Adrianzen-Calderon of Fort Stockton was killed in the crash. The initial investigation revealed that Adrianzen-Calderon was traveling northbound on US 385 when she failed to...
PECOS COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Marfa man found guilty of meth possession

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) -– A federal jury sitting in Pecos convicted a Marfa man last week for possession with intent to distribute meth. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Stephen Dudley Brunson, 63, was stopped for a traffic violation. Brunson was subsequently arrested for Class C offenses involving the license plate and temporary permit displayed on the vehicle he was driving. When Brunson was searched incident to arrest, several knives and brass knuckles were found on his person as well as over 27 grams of meth.
PECOS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Barstow resident claims $1M Powerball Prize

Winning ticket purchased in Pecos PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Barstow resident claimed a Powerball® prize worth $1 million for the drawing on June 15. The ticket was purchased at Uncle’s 170200, located at 201 E. 3rd St., in Pecos. The winner, whose second-tier winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball […]
PECOS, TX
fortstocktonpioneer.com

Local pharmacist calls it a career after 30 years of ownership

Body Coming from a family of pharmacists, longtime Fort Stockton resident Mario Juarez knew the career path he wanted to go down since he was a teenager. The El Paso native began his career in pharmacy as a clerk at the age of 16. Juarez received his degree in pharmacy from the University of Texas in 1984 and eight years later he began to live out his dream.
FORT STOCKTON, TX
fortstocktonpioneer.com

FSPD cracking down on graffiti

Body The Fort Stockton Police Department is combatting the recent spike in vandalism across town this past week. According to Police Chief Robert Lujan, the FSPD has identified an individual who has been tagging walls, dumpsters, stop signs and more. The person being charged in connection with the vandalism was...
FORT STOCKTON, TX

