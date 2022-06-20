Archives for June 20, 2022

IU employees will be getting an average pay increase of 3 1/2 percent…thanks to a 4-billion budget that has just been approved by University Trustees. The money has been allocated for fiscal year 20-23. Indiana Public Media is reporting 70-million dollars in budget cuts and re-allocations are included in...
Another popular Indiana restaurant has closed its doors for good, citing hiring challenges and supply chain issues as the main culprits for shutting down the business. As the economy continues to wreak havoc on the restaurant industry, another popular eatery has bid farewell to Indiana diners.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A defense attorney who handles firearm cases said Thursday a new Supreme Court ruling does not affect reciprocity among states. Benjamin Jaffe, an Indianapolis defense lawyer who handles firearm and self-defense cases, told News 8 the court’s ruling does not change the rules for Indiana gun owners who travel to the state of New York.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The director of a nonprofit that specializes in menstrual supplies said Tuesday, exempting menstrual supplies from sales taxes would aid those in need long after shortages end. Rachael Heger, the Indianapolis-based director of affiliate outreach for the national nonprofit I Support The Girls, said her organization...
There's an abandoned waterslide covered in graffiti in the middle of these Indiana woods that you have got to see. Deep in the woods of Bloomington, Indiana sits an abandoned waterslide. It's not something that you would expect to see in the middle of nowhere like that. As you can see below, this area looks rather normal, right?
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington’s Community Farmers’ Market is Saturday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Showers Common at 401 North Morton Street. Come out and find some summer treats and enjoy live entertainment while you are there. Summer Squash – Summer squash is harvested when immature, while...
The downtown Shelbyville restaurant and bar, located at 39 Public Square, will close its doors one final time Saturday, citing financial difficulties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the downtown redevelopment project. “We are deeply saddened as we sit here writing this. The damage that we sustained during the pandemic,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Governor Eric Holcomb on Wednesday signed a proclamation calling a special session for the General Assembly to convene on July 6 to take action on his plan to return more than $1 billion of state reserves to Hoosier taxpayers. “This is the fastest, fairest, and most...
Greene County, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) – In rural Greene County, you’ll find a bridge that’s said to be one of the longest of its type in the world. The “Tulip Trestle” or “Viaduct” was built in 1906 north of Broomfield. Trains still cross it today. The steel structure is 157 feet high and roughly 2300 feet […]
PAOLI, Ind. — You've likely heard many stories about Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Indiana — when they're installed at fire stations, when babies are surrendered inside — but what happens afterward doesn't usually get shared publicly. What lies "beyond the box" is the best part for...
If you’re looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience it’s about time you visited one of these nine highly-rated buffets in Indiana. Whether you like classic Amish comfort food or Asian cuisine, you’ll be sure to find your new favorite restaurant on this list.
Above Time Coffee Roasters LLC, a Bloomington-based coffee business run by controversial Schooner Creek Farm co-owner Sarah Dye, is facing criticism over alleged use of neo-Nazi imagery and language. After Dye announced Above Time’s launch on Instagram and posted the business’s first tweet on May 9, commenters began questioning the...
It has been three months since the Walmart Distribution Warehouse in Plainfield and the effects are still being felt, in the air. The March 16th smoke that was seen for miles made it into the homes right around the corner. This is a problem because the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency took air and soil samples 12 hours after the fire started and found some alarming results during their week-long samplings. Their reports were made public this week.
INDIANAPOLIS – A major new gun law eliminating the need for permits for most gun owners has put hundreds of criminal cases in central Indiana into question. In Marion County, the impact is significant. Right now the Marion County prosecutor says there are close to 1,300 pending cases of carrying a firearm without license.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are investigating after a body was found in a southern Indiana creek. According to a news release from the Seymour Police Department, the body was discovered Friday shortly after 1 p.m. Police were called to a small creek on the east side of the Burkart Boulevard bridge between East 4th Street and East Tipton Street in Seymour after someone reported the discovery.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) — An Indiana man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for “intentionally jeopardizing the lives of police officers, destroying public property, and encouraging others to commit violence,” during the 2020 Portland protests. The U.S. District Attorney’s Office of Oregon said Malik Fard Muhammad,...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Former Homestead and Purdue basketball standout, Caleb Swanigan, has died at the age of 25. The Allen County Coroner’s Office said he died of natural causes. Swanigan was born in Indianapolis and went to Homestead High School in Fort Wayne. He won Indiana’s Mr....
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No foul play is suspected in the death of a man found in a southern Indiana creek. The Seymour Police Department said in an update on Thursday that an autopsy found no foul play in the death of 50-year-old James Gravette. The department said investigators found...
