Archives for June 20, 2022

By Glass
wgclradio.com
 3 days ago

Jennifer Rusk tells us all about the late spring happening...

www.wgclradio.com

wgclradio.com

WGCL News – IU Employees To Get Pay Increase

IU employees will be getting an average pay increase of 3 1/2 percent…thanks to a 4-billion budget that has just been approved by University Trustees. The money has been allocated for fiscal year 20-23. Indiana Public Media is reporting 70-million dollars in budget cuts and re-allocations are included in...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Tax on menstrual supplies adds to shortage pressure

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The director of a nonprofit that specializes in menstrual supplies said Tuesday, exempting menstrual supplies from sales taxes would aid those in need long after shortages end. Rachael Heger, the Indianapolis-based director of affiliate outreach for the national nonprofit I Support The Girls, said her organization...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
#Ivy Tech#So You Think#Tax Bracket#Late Spring
wbiw.com

Something for everyone at Bloomington’s Community Farmers’ Market

BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington’s Community Farmers’ Market is Saturday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Showers Common at 401 North Morton Street. Come out and find some summer treats and enjoy live entertainment while you are there. Summer Squash – Summer squash is harvested when immature, while...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
NewsBreak
shelbycountypost.com

Munchies closing in downtown Shelbyville

The downtown Shelbyville restaurant and bar, located at 39 Public Square, will close its doors one final time Saturday, citing financial difficulties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the downtown redevelopment project. “We are deeply saddened as we sit here writing this. The damage that we sustained during the pandemic,...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

One of world’s longest train trestles found locally

Greene County, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) – In rural Greene County, you’ll find a bridge that’s said to be one of the longest of its type in the world. The “Tulip Trestle” or “Viaduct” was built in 1906 north of Broomfield. Trains still cross it today. The steel structure is 157 feet high and roughly 2300 feet […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Plainfield Walmart Distribution Warehouse fire reports made public

It has been three months since the Walmart Distribution Warehouse in Plainfield and the effects are still being felt, in the air. The March 16th smoke that was seen for miles made it into the homes right around the corner. This is a problem because the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency took air and soil samples 12 hours after the fire started and found some alarming results during their week-long samplings. Their reports were made public this week.
PLAINFIELD, IN
wdrb.com

Body found in southern Indiana creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are investigating after a body was found in a southern Indiana creek. According to a news release from the Seymour Police Department, the body was discovered Friday shortly after 1 p.m. Police were called to a small creek on the east side of the Burkart Boulevard bridge between East 4th Street and East Tipton Street in Seymour after someone reported the discovery.
WIBC.com

Caleb Swanigan, Former Purdue Basketball Standout, Has Died

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Former Homestead and Purdue basketball standout, Caleb Swanigan, has died at the age of 25. The Allen County Coroner’s Office said he died of natural causes. Swanigan was born in Indianapolis and went to Homestead High School in Fort Wayne. He won Indiana’s Mr....
wdrb.com

No foul play suspected in death of man found in southern Indiana creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No foul play is suspected in the death of a man found in a southern Indiana creek. The Seymour Police Department said in an update on Thursday that an autopsy found no foul play in the death of 50-year-old James Gravette. The department said investigators found...
SEYMOUR, IN

