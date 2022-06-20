ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiburon, CA

Marin Open Space District considers plan to preserve 110 acres on Tiburon Peninsula

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHBIW_0gGSscyl00

MARIN COUNTY – A plan to preserve 110 acres of open space on the Tiburon peninsula overlooking Sausalito, Angel Island and the Golden Gate Bridge will be considered this week by the Marin County Open Space District Board of Directors.

The land on Easton Point, often called the Martha Property, is valued at $42.1 million and has been owned by the same family for more than 100 years.

The proposal would allow the open space district to pay $26.1 million now and then partner with the Trust for Public Land to raise and finalize the rest of the funds over the next two years. The property would then be transferred to the district and added to the adjacent Old Saint Hilary's Open Space Preserve or stand alone as a new preserve.

Easton Point, often called the Martha Property, is 110 acres of open space on the Tiburon Peninsula that could soon be preserved. The location has views of Sausalito, Angel Island and the Golden Gate Bridge. Marin Open Space District

The site has been the focus of Tiburon Open Space Committee's conservation efforts for several decades, and it falls within areas the county has targeted for conservation. It is home to several species of rare native plants and animals, some not found outside of the Tiburon peninsula.

County officials said in a news release that Tiburon Peninsula residents support protecting and preserving the land and its species.

"I look forward to the work ahead with all stakeholders and the potential of caring for this special place, for its unique natural resources and to provide outstanding recreation opportunities for all to enjoy," Parks Director Max Korten said in the statement.

County officials anticipate raising $18 million of the outstanding costs with a special localized tax known as a Mello-Roos bond, and they're expecting $15 million from private donations. The rest will be paid by Measure A tax revenues and the remaining funds from Old Saint Hilary's bond measures from 1993 and 1997.

If the funds can't be raised by the district and Trust for Public Land, or if voters don't approve the Mello-Roos bond in the November election, the deal will not proceed.

The board meeting will take place at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Developer drops North Concord BART housing project without explanation

CONCORD -- A 360-unit housing development planned for the North Concord BART station has stalled after the developer cancelled the project with no explanation.  There is speculation the move may have something to do with what's happening on the other side of the fence.Two years ago, BART chose a large, multi-national company called Brookfield Residential to develop the vast parking lot of the North Concord Station into a 360-unit transit village with a quarter of the homes reserved for affordable housing. It was recently revealed that -- back in April -- Brookfield sent a letter to BART terminating their involvement with...
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

3 county beaches among most polluted in California

(BCN) — Erckenbrack Park, Marlin Park, and Lakeshore Park beaches in San Mateo County are on Heal the Bay’s 2021-2022 “Beach Bummer List” for being among the most polluted beaches in California. San Mateo County is home to more “Beach Bummers” than any other county in recent years, according to the report. Erckenbrack Park is […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marin County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Sausalito, CA
City
Tiburon, CA
Marin County, CA
Government
CBS San Francisco

Lifeguard shortage shuts down many Bay Area pools

SAN RAFAEL (KPIX) - The pandemic created a shortage of lifeguards and it is creating a challenge for some Bay Area communities.Pools were extra busy on a hot day like Tuesday. The Hamilton Pool in Novato was dealing with the shortage like so many other public pools.They have enough to keep it open, so far, and there may be a good reason why so that kids can swim there all summer. Lifeguard Izzy Skol just found her new job at the pool before heading back to college in the fall. "I've had jobs in the past where you're behind the register and...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
CBS San Francisco

Small Pleasanton shop thrives despite pandemic, moves into historic downtown space

PLEASANTON – Many small businesses across the Bay Area struggled during COVID, some forced to close permanently. But one in Pleasanton was able to transform by taking something old and making it new."Have you guys been in before?" asks Wendy Schulte as a group of women come into her store, Good Common Sense Naturals.Walking into her shop in downtown Pleasanton is like entering an enchanted garden, where flowers cascade from the ceilings and a sweet aroma hangs the air."An essential oil blend that we put in literally everything," she said.  Schulte started her organic skin care business on Etsy in...
PLEASANTON, CA
calmatters.network

Sweeping deal aims to transform former Fry's Electronics site

Palo Alto and the Sobrato Organization have reached a sweeping deal that would pave the way for redevelopment of the former Fry’s Electronic site to accommodate new townhomes, a park and an affordable-housing project while allowing the property owner to retain research and development uses. Mayor Pat Burt announced...
PALO ALTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Contra Costa County warns of toxic algae blooms

Blue-green algae blooms have been spotted in multiple locations around Discovery Bay so Contra Costa County public health officials are advising anyone boating, fishing or swimming in the area to use caution. The toxic algae blooms can cause people or pets to get sick if they contact them, and the...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plants And Animals#Angel Island#Natural Resources#Urban Construction#Marin Open Space District#Tiburon Peninsula#Easton Point#The Martha Property#The Trust For Public Land
marinmommies.com

Marin Weekend Family Fun for June 24–26

The Sonoma-Marin Fair takes place this weekend in Petaluma. Photo courtesy of Will Bucquoy. Here are our picks for great events and activities for children and families this Weekend. Find more events for the whole week in Marin and beyond in our Family Events Calendar. All Weekend. The Sonoma-Marin Fair...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Silicon Valley

Stunning remodel creates environment of well-being

Completely reimagined and rebuilt while retaining the integrity of its charming facade and architectural detailing, this home in El Cerrito’s coveted St. Jerome neighborhood is a feast for the eyes. Acute attention to every detail creates a design aesthetic that is “an eclectic fusion” of the highest quality materials,...
EL CERRITO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose to expand tiny homes for homeless amid opposition from neighbors

SAN JOSE – The city of San Jose has approved a major expansion of its tiny home program for the homeless, even as it faces opposition from neighbors of one location who say it's ill-advised."It's definitely not an easy decision, you know. Where is the best spot?" says Frank Fong.A tiny-home community on city-owned land across the street from Noble Elementary and down the block from the Berryessa Library is raising questions and drawing criticism even from the city councilmember representing the area."This is site is next to an elementary school, a middle school, a library, a park and a...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Martinez voters appear to reject developing land once owned by John Muir

MARTINEZ – How much would you pay to be able to walk in the footsteps of John Muir? Voters in Martinez appeared to have answered that question in the most recent election.For decades, some people have been trying to save from development a piece of property that was once owned by John Muir.  The ridgeline is called the Alhambra Highlands.  It overlooks the city of Martinez, but conservationists say, at sunset, in the spring when the grasses are green, it looks like it's closer to heaven."It's just really special," said resident Marsha Kent. "And I think it's really unique to...
MARTINEZ, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
climaterwc.com

Mountain lion sighted in Redwood City

A mountain lion was seed today in the area of Turnsworth Avenue and Edgewood Road in Redwood City, police said. “If sighted, bring your pets inside, stay indoors and call 911,” the Redwood City Police Department said. Learn more safety tips here: https://wildlife.ca.gov.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Crews battling series of fires across the Bay Area

CROCKETT, Calif. - Three fires broke out around the Bay Area Tuesday afternoon, threatening homes and forcing evacuations. The first fire broke out around 2:17 p.m. on the Pleasanton Ridge, between Bernal Ave and Castlewood Drive. The blaze prompted evacuations for residents living in the area of Golden Eagle. Another...
PORT COSTA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Homeowners near Edgewood Fire grateful for efforts of local fire crews

SAN MATEO COUNTY -- Mop-up from the Edgewood Fire in San Mateo County continued Wednesday in the wake of two fires in the Emerald Hills area near Woodside and Redwood City. Neighbors told KPIX 5 they first heard a pop before their power went out at their homes. Then they began to smell and see smoke from those fires.Tracy Corner is looking for two things Wednesday afternoon: power for her phone and air conditioning. The most important thing, her home of over three decades on Rocky Way is still standing. "I didn't come back until midnight last night and I didn't know...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Banish your lawn and create a new, water-wise landscape

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (June 22, 2022) — There has been another explosion of interest at the nursery from folks considering removing their lawns and installing water-wise landscapes. Many are curious to see drought-tolerant plants, shrubs and trees. They are also seeking design ideas. There are three approaches to...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Tolls on Golden Gate Bridge to increase

SAN FRANCISCO -- Tolls on the Golden Gate Bridge will increase July 1, the Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District announced Monday.Tolls will increase by $0.20 or $0.35 for most drivers, depending on their method of payment.The District will use the revenue from toll increases to maintain the Golden Gate Bridge and continue the Golden Gate Transit and Golden Gate Ferry services. They will also use the revenue to make up for declines in bridge traffic and transit ridership due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Bridge traffic is currently 20% below pre-pandemic levels, while bus and ferry activity are down by...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

PG&E expands automated power line shutoff system to prevent Bay Area wildfires

MILL VALLEY – With hot temperatures and dry conditions these days, wildfire danger and prevention efforts are top of mind for many Bay Area residents. PG&E is using a fairly new tool more often it says to prevent massive fires. The utility company is going full throttle on a fairly new automated system that will immediately shut off power lines when it detects objects such as broken tree limbs that could spark a fire.Homeowners in high fire zones like Maryanne Pearson in Mill Valley are doing what they can to reduce the risk of a rapidly growing fire. "It's a...
MILL VALLEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
61K+
Followers
23K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy