PRJUSD to Host District Trustee Candidate Forum

There are three four-year terms up for election in November

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Community Members who are interested in running for Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) Governing Board are welcome to join an informational meeting about the election process, the new district maps for running for office and voting, the role of a school board trustee, and lots of information about our students and school district.

Date & Time: Tuesday, June 28, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Location: Paso Schools’ District Office Board Room 800 Niblick Road

The November 8 Gubernatorial Election will include four open seats for Trustees of our school district. This year is the first year of voting using “By-Trustee Areas” versus an “At-Large” process. There will be three four-year terms for Trustees in the newly-formed Trustee Areas 1, 2, and 4. Additionally, voters will choose a Trustee for the remaining two years of a four-year term to replace the At-Large seat of a trustee that resigned in 2021.

The qualifications required for a candidate to run for School Board Trustee are as follows:

• Must be at or over the age of 18

• Registered to vote at their address within the school district boundary

• Live within the By-Trustee Area 1, 2, or 4 for a 4-year term (maps can be found on the homepage at pasoschools.org)

• Live within the school district boundary for a 2-year At-Large term.

The 2022 elections information, general important dates for candidates, and color copies of the By-Trustee Area Maps will be available at the Candidate’s Forum.

With the By-Trustee Area and district area changes, the election can come off a bit confusing, but the PRJSUD staff are here to help. Candidate and Election information can be found on their website at pasoschools.org under District Headlines on the home page.

For more information, please contact Executive Assistant to the Superintendent Theresa Braden at tlbraden@pasoschools.org