Kate Hudson has a new man to look up to — her son! On Wednesday, June 15, the 43-year-old actress was spotted with her two sons, Ryder Robinson, 18, and Bingham Bellamy, 10, as well as her daughter, Rani Fujikawa, 3. In photos of the family’s outing, Ryder towered over his mom, who he trumped by over a head. It is clear that the now-adult grandson of iconic actress Goldie Hawn, 76, got his height from his biological father, singer Chris Robinson, 55, who stands at 6 foot 2 inches!

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO