Five Cowboys You May Have Forgotten We Believe You Are About to Be Reminded of

By Robert Allen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTILLWATER – It would be great if things always worked out for the best. I might have a better belief and side along with so many on college football recruiting rankings if more of these players lived up their star totals. Fortunately, many of them don’t and way more of them...

The Spun

Everyone's Making Same Joke About Texas Following Arch Manning News

Arch Manning has officially committed to the Texas Longhorns, making him arguably the biggest commitment to the iconic program since Vince Young. But Texas hasn't found a whole lot of success since Young scored that iconic touchdown in the Rose Bowl. Now that they have Manning though, fans believe their fortunes are about to change.
Austonia

Manning family dynasty recruit Arch Manning commits to University of Texas

Arch Manning, the latest prospect in the Manning football family and No. 1 recruit in the class of 2023, has committed to the University of Texas.Manning is the nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning and the son of Cooper Manning, a former wide receiver for Ole Miss. The Manning football legacy began with Archie Manning, Arch Manning's grandfather and namesake who played for the New Orleans Saints throughout the 1970s.Committed to the University of Texas. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/jHYbjBaF5K— Arch Manning (@ArchManning) June 23, 2022 Manning joins head Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian's program after a disappointing 5-7 first season. Manning, who has been the starting quarterback at New Orlean's Newman High School since he was a freshman, was the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class, according to 247sports.Manning had plenty of SEC suitors, including Georgia, Alabama and LSU, but committed to Texas after a recent visit to Austin.
FOX Sports

Nick Saban, Barry Switzer headline College football's greatest head coaches as voted by fans | Number One Ranked Show

RJ Young is joined by Producer Kat for a special edition of “We Outchea!” to see who fans believe are the four best head coaches in college football history. RJ has Eddie Robinson from the Grambling State Tigers, Nick Saban from the LSU Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide, Jimmie Johnson from the Miami Hurricanes, and Barry Switzer from the Oklahoma Sooners on his Mt. Rushmore of head coaches. Hear why fans believe Knute Rockne, Paul “Bear” Bryant, and others should be included as well.
