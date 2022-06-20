Celebration for New York’s 750-mile Empire State Trail completion

If you pay any attention at all to the kinds of development issues that tend to provoke ire among citizens at Town Board and Planning Board meetings, you will know that proposals to build “glamping” resorts are high up on that list. Sure, they’re relatively green businesses; but almost no locals can afford their pricetags, and there’s no guarantee that the wealthy out-of-towners who come to stay at such places will spend much at local shops and restaurants.
They may not be the prettiest bugs in the Hudson Valley, but they have definitely caught the attention of an America's Next Top Model judge. That's because they showed up in his backyard in Woodstock, New York. Model and TV personality Nigel Barker, who is most notably known for his...
Shocked doesn’t even describe how I felt when I heard that Junior's Lounge on Salt Point Turnpike had been hit by a truck and destroyed. First of all, nobody knew for quite a while whether or not people were injured or worse. Second, Juniors Lounge is a Dutchess County Institution. It’s been here as long as I can remember.
It has been 14 years since Leslie Bender last exhibited her art at the James Cox Gallery. A new exhibit, White Magic, which opens Friday, June 24 at the Woodstock showroom, will feature the latest in an ongoing series of highly personal depictions of Bender’s spiritual and psychological journey. In commenting on this most recent presentation, Cox observed that “Ms. Bender never ceases to amaze”.
Bear sightings and encounters are on the rise all over the Hudson Valley. Over the last few weeks, we've told you about numerous bear sightings in Fishkill, Poughkeepsie, and Middletown to name a few places, but one really wasn't a sighting, it was more of a really scary situation. A...
Summertime is fun time, and there are plenty of fun things to do right here in the Hudson Valley. In fact, starting today, there is something ultra-fun happening right here in Dutchess County. It’s the LaGrange Family Carnival, and it runs today right through Sunday. I can still remember...
Before June even started we hit 90 degrees 3 times in Albany. It looks like that hot trend will roll into summer. My family just bought a pool membership for the first time since we moved to Clifton Park, and it looks like that is going to be a great investment for the summer ahead!
Prior to Thursday's Supreme Court ruling, anyone applying for a concealed carry handgun permit in New York State had to demonstrate a "proper cause" which courts interpret as a "specific need for self-defense" for carrying a handgun outside of the home.
Two prize-winning Powerball tickets were sold at the same store in the Capital District. The New York Lottery said both $100,000 Powerball Powerplay tickets were purchased in Schenectady at Cold Spring Fuel and Food on Hamburg Street. A third winning $100,000 ticket was sold in the Bronx. The winning numbers...
If you’ve seen the pictures of the truck convoys in Canada and in parts of the United States, the news that a freedom convoy was on its way to Saugerties may have left you concerned, with visions of an immobile town with main streets jammed by unmoving lines of trucks.
The disparity between the wealthiest Americans and the poorest Americans continues to rise in this country. What this looks like varies from state to state, and from town to town. Unfortunately, every state has to have a "poorest town." It's just the nature of things. But what does it mean...
Planning a trip to Maine anytime soon? No? Well, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy some delicious Maine Lobster. In fact, this weekend, here in the Hudson Valley, you’ll have a couple of chances to get world famous Maine Lobster. Yum! Sounds delicious, right?. Cousins Maine Lobster...
The Town of Saugerties Town Board voted at its regular meeting on Wednesday, June 15, to accept the resignation of Ken Goldberg from the Saugerties Planning Board. “Ken has been a decades-long volunteer in Town government,” Costello said. He has been “a member of the library board and anyone who has been engaged in a project knows his sincerity, his work ethic, his brilliance and he will be missed in his role as a member of the Planning Board.” Costello noted Goldberg’s “positive impact” on the board “and many of the projects that have come up in the past few years.”
New Paltz resident Edgar Rodriguez has spoken several times at Town Council meetings about the poor condition of some town roads, and when the Highway Superintendent earlier this year suggested that there’s not enough in the budget to perform necessary maintenance, Rodriguez had questions about fiscal oversight and whether it was really a good idea to borrow money for buildings if the Town roads were at the same time being neglected.
The Capital Region features the best and worst counties for crime in Upstate New York in the FBI’s newly released statistics for 2021. The Federal Bureau of Investigation released its 2021 Most Dangerous Counties report for the entire state using its Uniform Crime Reporting system, which counts all violent and property-based criminal incidents self-reported by local law enforcement.
Another hybrid vehicle is to be added to the New Paltz police fleet, replacing a gas-guzzling car with high maintenance costs with an SUV that’s got all the care and repair wrapped into a lease instead. Leasing allows for more control over the costs of vehicle ownership in this way. The lease, which requires $7,000 down and annual payments of $15,000 for four years, includes maintenance of all of the specialized law-enforcement hardware, too. Chief Robert Lucchesi noted at the June 16 board meeting that the fuel costs will be sharply reduced, too, since the gasoline-powered vehicles must be left idling to provide enough juice for the computer system inside. Idling also shortens the life of those combustion engines. That’s above and beyond the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. Police vehicles contribute a significant portion to the Town government’s total carbon footprint, and each vehicle that is replaced with a hybrid makes a dent in those numbers. There is not yet an electric vehicle that can meet the needs of New Paltz officers, Lucchesi said.
A Hudson Valley father was killed in a head-on crash in Orange County on the Palisades. Three others were injured. On Thursday, New York State Police from Orange and Rockland counties confirmed an investigation into a fatal accident on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Orange County, on the border with Rockland County.
Comments / 1