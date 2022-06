Keegan Murray is officially the highest-drafted Iowa Hawkeye in school history! Iowa’s first-ever top-five selection, Murray was drafted No. 4 overall by a Sacramento Kings team trying desperately to right the ship. Without a winning season in 15 years, the Kings made a win-now move last year by trading for All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis. While they gave up budding star guard Tyrese Haliburton, the hope is that point guard De’Aaron Fox and Sabonis can form an elite partnership. Keegan Murray looks to be a strong third option on the Kings. Sacramento is one of the best landing spots for Murray. As a...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO