James “Jim” Harvey

Lois Voss, 91 of Akron, Iowa, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Unity Point – St. Luke’s Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 24, 2022 at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron. Burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery – Preston Township, rural Akron, Iowa. Visitation with the family present will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home and will continue until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
