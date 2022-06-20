ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, IA

James “Jim” Harvey

By Klem Web Team
 3 days ago

James ‘Jim’ Harvey, 79 of Akron, Iowa, passed away at his home on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in...

Lois Voss

Lois Voss, 91 of Akron, Iowa, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Unity Point – St. Luke’s Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 24, 2022 at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron. Burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery – Preston Township, rural Akron, Iowa. Visitation with the family present will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home and will continue until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
Darvin W. Ladenthin

Darvin W. Ladenthin, 76, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars, Iowa. The Mauer – Johnson Funeral Home is assisting Darvin’s family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
David Lang

David Lang, 80 of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Unity Point – St. Luke’s Hospital in Sioux City, Iowa. Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in rural Hinton, Iowa. Burial with military honors will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in rural Hinton, Iowa. Visitation with the family present will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Arrangements are with Rexwinkel Funeral Home of Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
Thursday News, June 23

The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs today announced that a Le Mars student took a top honor at the National History Day national finals held online last week. Sarah Tilberg of Le Mars Middle School took first in the nation for her exhibit, “A Ray of Compassion: Debate and Diplomacy of the Indochinese Refugees.”
Heidi Nemmers – Citizen of the Day

Heidi Nemmers of Le Mars is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Thursday, June 23, 2022. Heidi is Le Mars Chamber & Main Street Event and Member Coordinator. She may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
Alicia Hoffman – Citizen of the Day

Alicia Hoffman of Remsen is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for June 21, 2022. Alicia is the Deputy Clerk for City of Remsen. She may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
Sarah Sturges – Citizen of the Day

Sarah Sturges is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for June 22, 2022. Sarah is the Manager of Floyd Valley Clinics. She may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
Wednesday News, June 22

The city of Le Mars will submit an application for the next phase of construction on the PlyWood Trail. This is Phase 1B of the project, which extends from the south end of Le Mars to the north end of Phase 1A, which is the West Branch of the Floyd River. The application will be submitted to the Iowa Department of Transportation, for funding through the state’s Recreational Trails Program. The city will request 300-thousand dollars, with a 25% minimal match. The total estimated cost of Phase 1B is nearly 1.7 million dollars. The PlyWood Trail will connect Le Mars to Sioux City and Sgt Bluff.
Congressional Candidate Visits Le Mars

The Plymouth County Democrats welcomed 4th District U.S Representative Candidate Ryan Melton of Ames to their meeting Monday night in Le Mars. Melton addressed the group, meeting at Lally’s Eastside Restraurant.
Rods ’N’ Rides to Hartley on June 26

SIOUX CENTER—Motorcyclists, classic car owners and fellow worshippers are invited to participate in Rods ’N’ Rides outdoor worship service Sunday, June 26. The group will leave Centre Mall at 8:30 a.m. for the 10 a.m. service at “Vision on Vine” north of Hartley. Blessing of the bikes, lunch and optional afternoon ride to follow.
These Are The 20 Worst Places To Live In All Of Iowa

The rolling fields and mesmerizing sunsets are just part of what makes the Hawkeye State so special. But, according to a national website, not all of Iowa is a place worth living. A town in western Iowa was named the worst place to live in the entire state and the...
Gehlen Catholic Baseball Rides Big Sixth Inning to Win Over Unity Christian

Gehlen Catholic baseball came from behind to win their seventh conference game in a row with a 4-2 victory over Unity Christian at home on Wednesday night. The Jays went the first five innings without scoring a run and left a total of seven runners on base. Gehlen Catholic head coach Kirk Kronaizl says these games are tough to play through but important to test the quality of the team.
Tuesday News, June 21

Three lower court judges and two attorneys have applied for the upcoming vacancy on the Iowa Supreme Court. The five are hoping to move to the Supreme Court when Justice Brent Appel retires on July 13th. The State Judicial Nominating Commission has scheduled interviews for each applicant — which will start Monday, June 27th.
Saturday News, June 18

Today is the biggest day of Ice Cream Days in Le Mars. Dozens of activities are planned for today in and around the Olson Cultural Events Center. Here’s a rundown with Shannon Rodenberg. HEAT ADVISORY. There is a Heat Advisory in effect for the area from 1 pm today...
Iowa ATV/UTV Laws Changing July 1st: More Opportunity, Lower Costs

Statewide Iowa — The laws are changing for all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and utility terrain vehicle (UTV) riders in Iowa, and most riders would consider it a positive change. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, effective July 1, users will now be able to ride in any of Iowa’s 99 counties, with a few restrictions.
ONE PERSON DEAD AS FIRE DAMAGES WESTSIDE HOME (Update)

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE SAYS ONE PERSON HAS DIED IN A HOUSE FIRE TUESDAY MORNING AT 1415 ROSS STREET ON THE CITY’S WESTSIDE. FIRE OFFICIALS SAYS THE BODY OF AN ADULT FEMALE WAS FOUND IN THE LIVING ROOM OF THE TWO STORY STRUCTURE AFTER INVESTIGATORS WERE ABLE TO SAFELY ENTER THE HOME.
Northwest Iowa judge among candidates for Iowa Supreme Court

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa judge is among five applicants for a vacancy on the Iowa Supreme Court. Judge Patrick Tott, who’s the Chief District Court Judge of the Third Judicial District based in Sioux City, will be interviewed by the Judicial Nominating Commission, next Monday morning.
