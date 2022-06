WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a cold front arriving this weekend will bring a chance of rain and heat relief. It will be a warm start to the day Saturday with morning low temperatures in the 70s for most of the state. Afternoon highs will be cooler over western and northern Kansas with temperatures falling into the 80s. South central and southeast Kansas will have another day of 90s.

WICHITA, KS ・ 8 HOURS AGO