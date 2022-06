Braxton Thomas’ time as quarterback was interrupted as a freshman when he was placed as defensive end while playing for the Chandler Wolves. Already having a size advantage over most at that level, he made an impact. He said he had double-digit sacks in his first high school season, but his love for throwing the ball never faded. He made the move over to Desert Vista after his freshman year and sat half the season. When he was eligible, he took advantage of every opportunity given to him while on the field.

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO