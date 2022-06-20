ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Mars, IA

Betty L. Taylor

By Klem Web Team
KLEM
 3 days ago

Betty L. Taylor, 92, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, June...

klem1410.com

Comments / 0

Related
KLEM

Darvin W. Ladenthin

Darvin W. Ladenthin, 76, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars, Iowa. The Mauer – Johnson Funeral Home is assisting Darvin’s family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
LE MARS, IA
KLEM

David Lang

David Lang, 80 of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Unity Point – St. Luke’s Hospital in Sioux City, Iowa. Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in rural Hinton, Iowa. Burial with military honors will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in rural Hinton, Iowa. Visitation with the family present will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Arrangements are with Rexwinkel Funeral Home of Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
LE MARS, IA
KLEM

Thursday News, June 23

The Plymouth County Sheriffs Department late last night arrested a Hinton man on several outstanding warrants. 61 year old Douglas Bras is wanted on ten warrants from Dakota County Nebraska. All are for charges of theft/deception. Bras was booked into the Plymouth County Jail and is held on bond. SCHOOL...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
KLEM

Heidi Nemmers – Citizen of the Day

Heidi Nemmers of Le Mars is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Thursday, June 23, 2022. Heidi is Le Mars Chamber & Main Street Event and Member Coordinator. She may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
LE MARS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Le Mars, IA
Obituaries
State
Iowa State
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Atlantic, IA
City
Le Mars, IA
Atlantic, IA
Obituaries
KLEM

Alicia Hoffman – Citizen of the Day

Alicia Hoffman of Remsen is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for June 21, 2022. Alicia is the Deputy Clerk for City of Remsen. She may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
REMSEN, IA
KLEM

Wednesday News, June 22

The city of Le Mars will submit an application for the next phase of construction on the PlyWood Trail. This is Phase 1B of the project, which extends from the south end of Le Mars to the north end of Phase 1A, which is the West Branch of the Floyd River. The application will be submitted to the Iowa Department of Transportation, for funding through the state’s Recreational Trails Program. The city will request 300-thousand dollars, with a 25% minimal match. The total estimated cost of Phase 1B is nearly 1.7 million dollars. The PlyWood Trail will connect Le Mars to Sioux City and Sgt Bluff.
LE MARS, IA
KLEM

Congressional Candidate Visits Le Mars

The Plymouth County Democrats welcomed 4th District U.S Representative Candidate Ryan Melton of Ames to their meeting Monday night in Le Mars. Melton addressed the group, meeting at Lally’s Eastside Restraurant.
LE MARS, IA
KLEM

Tuesday News, June 21

Three lower court judges and two attorneys have applied for the upcoming vacancy on the Iowa Supreme Court. The five are hoping to move to the Supreme Court when Justice Brent Appel retires on July 13th. The State Judicial Nominating Commission has scheduled interviews for each applicant — which will start Monday, June 27th.
LE MARS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars
KLEM

Gehlen Catholic Baseball Rides Big Sixth Inning to Win Over Unity Christian

Gehlen Catholic baseball came from behind to win their seventh conference game in a row with a 4-2 victory over Unity Christian at home on Wednesday night. The Jays went the first five innings without scoring a run and left a total of seven runners on base. Gehlen Catholic head coach Kirk Kronaizl says these games are tough to play through but important to test the quality of the team.
LE MARS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy