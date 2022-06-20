Betty L. Taylor

David Lang, 80 of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Unity Point – St. Luke’s Hospital in Sioux City, Iowa. Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in rural Hinton, Iowa. Burial with military honors will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in rural Hinton, Iowa. Visitation with the family present will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Arrangements are with Rexwinkel Funeral Home of Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
