Betty L. Taylor

The city of Le Mars will submit an application for the next phase of construction on the PlyWood Trail. This is Phase 1B of the project, which extends from the south end of Le Mars to the north end of Phase 1A, which is the West Branch of the Floyd River. The application will be submitted to the Iowa Department of Transportation, for funding through the state’s Recreational Trails Program. The city will request 300-thousand dollars, with a 25% minimal match. The total estimated cost of Phase 1B is nearly 1.7 million dollars. The PlyWood Trail will connect Le Mars to Sioux City and Sgt Bluff.

LE MARS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO