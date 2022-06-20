ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Hundreds of dogs return to San Francisco beach for Corgi Con

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Hkx1_0gGSnLmD00

June 20 (UPI) -- Hundreds of corgis and thousands of dog-loving humans gathered on a San Francisco beach for the first Corgi Con since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Corgi Con, which began in 2014, happens twice a year -- usually in July and October -- on San Francisco's Ocean Beach, but the event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

Saturday's Corgi Con featured hundreds of corgis assembling on the beach with thousands of humans including the dogs' owners and various admirers of the breed.

Celebrities in attendance at the free admission event included Gatsby the Corgi, a canine influencer with thousands of followers and tens of millions of views on YouTube and Instagram. Lines to take photos with Gatsby formed throughout the day.

A corgi costume contest at the gathering featured dogs dressed as various celebrities and characters from pop culture, including Grogu -- The Mandalorian's tiny green companion.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
Local
California Lifestyle
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Government
hoodline.com

Bay Area Summertime Happenings: What to do around the Bay 6/24-6/26

There's so much to do around the Bay Area this summer! Here are our picks for some summertime fun this weekend. SF Pride takes pride of place this week, naturally, but there are selections for East Bay and South Bay play, too, plus options for music lovers and for those who'd rather escape the crowds for some stargazing away from the urban light pollution.
DANVILLE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Lightning, Rainbow Spotted in Hollister

Dozens of lightning strikes were spotted and reported south of the Bay Area Wednesday evening. Viewer William Justo captured a stunning video of lightning and a rainbow in Hollister. Firefighters were on alert as this type of weather can spark brush fires in an instant. Lightning was also spotted in...
HOLLISTER, CA
SFist

The 11 Best SF Cannabis Delivery Dispensaries of 2022

When I grew up in San Francisco, we were a city of alternative artists, hippies, and stoners. While that hasn't entirely changed, SF is now also a city of technology and on-demand everything. The past few years has certainly increased the adoption rates for real-time delivery to your door. In fairness, there was actually a thriving cannabis delivery industry here in the Bay Area long before you could place an order through a website, but we can't say for sure if the contact in your flip phone listed as "Pot Dave" was paying his taxes and fully licensed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Rare summer thunderstorms in California bring wildfire fears to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO – As monsoonal moisture brought rare thunderstorms to parts of California on Wednesday, firefighters and communities across the Bay Area were on heightened alert as memories of the massive wildfires two years ago remain fresh. The Lightning Complex fires in the summer of 2020 burned more than 845,000 acres and took 23 lives.Fire departments have been carefully watching the monsoonal thunderstorm system and the damage it's done already in Southern and Central California.Heavy downpours and lightening hit Soledad, south of Salinas, Wednesday night. An Alert Wildfire camera also captured a lightning strike on Mount Helen in San Benito...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Corgis#Ocean Beach#Grogu#Mandalorian
Silicon Valley

Big section of Vietnamese plaza in San Jose lands Bay Area buyer

SAN JOSE — A big section of the high-profile Vietnam Town commercial center near downtown San Jose has been bought by a real estate investment group from the Bay Area. The investors paid $20 million for a building at 939 Story Road, part of a center of shops, restaurants and offices, documents filed on June 22 with the Santa Clara County Recorder’s Office show.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Dog Walker Arrested After Police Rescue Pets From Vehicle in South San Francisco

The South San Francisco Police Department said they helped rescue several dogs in distress after responding to a report of a dog locked in a van on a warm day this week. It all started when a report came in about a dog in distress locked in a parked van. Security video from the area showed police responding and rescuing the dog. But while officers were there, they said a truck in the next space collided with a parked car, catching their attention.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

3 county beaches among most polluted in California

(BCN) — Erckenbrack Park, Marlin Park, and Lakeshore Park beaches in San Mateo County are on Heal the Bay’s 2021-2022 “Beach Bummer List” for being among the most polluted beaches in California. San Mateo County is home to more “Beach Bummers” than any other county in recent years, according to the report. Erckenbrack Park is […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Lookout Santa Cruz

Motiv nightclub needs to change dress code; Santa Cruz 'isn't noticing or calling out its own latent racism'

Motiv nightclub in downtown Santa Cruz has a dress code that prohibits visible tattoos, "gang-affiliated" colors, excessively baggy clothes, sandals and flip-flops. UC Santa Cruz student and Black Lives Matter activist Faith Brown writes that the policy is an "invitation to racism." Motiv refused to talk to Brown, but told Lookout its dress code is not regularly enforced.
San Francisco Examiner

California High-Speed Rail finalizes plans for segment from San Francisco to San Jose

As California High-Speed Rail fights for its life in Sacramento, the agency leading the project is forging ahead with plans to bring the railroad to San Francisco. The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CAHSR) on June 10 published the final environmental impact report for the San Francisco-to-San Jose project section. If the report is approved by the authority’s board of directors in August, the project will be environmentally cleared from San Francisco to the northern part of Los Angeles County.
SAN JOSE, CA
Daily Californian

Where to donate your glasses

Do you know what four billion people on Earth have in common? It’s not hair color, height or skin color. It’s actually those lenses on your face. That’s right, an estimated 64% of adults wear glasses. However, more than one billion people are still in need of...
BERKELEY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Several Bay Area fires are forcing evacuations

CROCKETT, Calif. (KION-TV) - Firefighters are fighting several fires that broke out in the Bay Area Thursday afternoon. They are threatening homes and forcing evacuations. The first broke started around 2:17 p.m. on the Pleasanton Ridge, between Bernal Ave and Castlewood Drive. This fire is forcing evacuations for residents living in the area of Golden Eagle. An The post Several Bay Area fires are forcing evacuations appeared first on KION546.
PORT COSTA, CA
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
383K+
Followers
59K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy