Sam Heughan Teases ‘Outlander’ Prequel, Gives Season 7 Filming Update

By Kelli Boyle
tvinsider.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn perhaps an inevitable move, an Outlander spinoff is in the works at Starz. But don’t expect to see Sam Heughan or Caitríona Balfe in the prequel series, because, well, it’s a prequel. “All I can tell you is I’m not in it, as Jamie’s not...

