ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Abrams tries to flip script on guns and crime in Georgia

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uK0v9_0gGSn9Gk00

As Republicans nationwide gear up to attack Democrats with tough-on-crime platforms this fall, Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams is making guns a central focus of her race for governor, seeking to turn crime into a liability for incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp's reelection bid.

Abrams made tightening Georgia's gun laws a big part of a public safety plan she released Thursday, proposing to reverse multiple laws that Georgia Republicans have enacted since 2014 loosening restrictions on who can carry a gun and where.

The Democrat is also trying to exploit divides on how government should fight crime, arguing Kemp and Republicans have reverted to a failed lock-'em-up approach, abandoning a previous bipartisan push to focus on less punitive approaches.

Republican Attorney General Chris Carr, one of Kemp's closest allies, said it is “absolutely false” that Republicans have abandoned reform efforts, saying the GOP pushed through a mental health bill this year, supports diverting nonviolent offenders and wants to do more on drug addiction.

But he said Democrats are wrong to reject a Kemp strategy that has focused on cracking down on gangs, giving bonuses to police officers and creating a special state unit that focuses on crime and street racing in urban areas.

Carr said Democrats “fundamentally are more interested in protecting violent criminals than they are vulnerable communities.”

Strengthening gun restrictions is an issue that resonates with Democratic voters and could sway suburban white women and other swing voters at a time when the country is still in shock from mass shootings at an upstate New York supermarket and Texas school. Those and other shootings have added fresh urgency to a seemingly stalemated national debate over guns, with some congressional Republicans signaling a willingness for at least small compromises.

Democrats are betting that voters are “at a breaking point," as Georgia Democratic state Rep. Shea Roberts puts it, over Republicans' decisions to expand access to guns.

In 2014, Georgia lawmakers decreed people could carry guns into additional places, including bars, churches and even up to the security checkpoint at the airport. In 2017, they added college campuses to the list. And Kemp this year pushed through a law that abolished the requirement for people to have permits to carry concealed weapons in public. That fulfilled a pledge Kemp had made when he ran for governor in 2018 with provocative ads, including one where he pointed a gun at an actor playing a suitor to one of Kemp's daughters.

Roberts unseated a Republican lawmaker in an affluent Atlanta district in 2020, saying she was motivated to run after her daughter described an active shooter drill at school two weeks before the 2018 school massacre in Parkland, Florida.

“Things have only gotten worse since then,” Roberts said.

Abrams wants universal background checks for private gun sales, red flag legislation to let guns be taken away from those who pose a danger to themselves and others, and to block someone who has had a gun removed under a protective order from buying another one.

Polling showed even many Republican-leaning voters felt Kemp and GOP state lawmakers went too far in making it legal to carry concealed guns without a permit, said University of Georgia political scientist Charles Bullock.

“It was not a tremendously popular idea even among Republican voters,” Bullock said. “Arguably the legislature was listening only to the hardest of hardcore Republicans, and not where the average Republicans were on some of those issues.”

But even if Abrams wins, she’s likely to face Republican majorities resistant to her proposals in Georgia’s legislature. Those majorities are backed by vocal groups opposed to any compromise.

“The people who really believe in their rights are going to believe in their rights, regardless,” said Jerry Henry, executive director of the Georgia gun rights group GA2A.

Henry said he doubts Republicans would be willing to tighten Georgia's laws. Such proposals would be viable only if Abrams "drags a whole bunch of Democrats into the General Assembly with her,” Henry said. “And I’m not even sure all the Democrats will go along with her.”

Carr says Abrams and his opponent for attorney general, Democrat Jen Jordan, have misread how Georgians feel about guns and protecting themselves from crime.

“They are out of touch with where Georgians are," Carr said. "It is a fundamental human need to be safe and secure.”

Abrams wants to reconstitute a criminal justice reform council that authored multiple reforms when Republican Nathan Deal was governor. Sara Totonchi, policy director for the Abrams campaign, said Abrams would direct the group to “take a hard look at violent crime, why it happens and what we can do to address it at the source.”

Abrams proposes intervening in schools and with families to prevent violence and expanding job training and opportunities. She wants to convert some low-level traffic and drug crimes into civil offenses. And she wants a “clean slate” law that would automatically clear criminal records if someone doesn't reoffend in a set period of time.

Republican National Committee spokesperson Garrison Douglas derided the clean slate proposal as “felony-b-gone," saying it was further proof that Abrams is soft on crime. Republicans have already been attacking Abrams for being a board member of the Seattle-based Marguerite Casey Foundation, saying the group is in favor of defunding or abolishing the police.

Kemp, in turn, is under Democratic attack for taking $50,000 in campaign contributions from Daniel Defense, the Georgia-based company that made the rifle used in the Uvalde, Texas, school attack.

Abrams' crime plan is the third in a series of aggressive moves aimed at turning the tables on issues Kemp has championed. After Kemp extended a temporary gas tax holiday into July, Abrams called on Kemp to extend it for the rest of the year. Kemp delivered on a signature $5,000 pay raise for teachers; Abrams responded by calling for an additional $11,000 average raise for teachers.

The question, Bullock said, is whether guns and other social issues will motivate voters in a campaign where Republicans will likely focus on the economy, with Kemp taking credit for economic development projects while the GOP hammers Democrats over inflation.

Because Kemp is now an incumbent in his electoral rematch with Abrams, “she arguably has a more challenging task this time than she did four years ago,” Bullock said. “So she’s got to try to neutralize with issues that might overcome the economic message the governor’s going to be pushing.”

———

Bynum reported from Savannah, Georgia.

———

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jeffamy

Comments / 56

don't worry about it
4d ago

Go ahead though, Stacey. Prove how bad you don't want it because THE PEOPLE don't want more gun laws... we want some of the laws out there reversed!! WE THE PEOPLE kbow and understand it's an unalienable right given by God.

Reply
62
Hunter lied on his 4473
3d ago

didn't she literally get on the news and try to excuse herself for having armed security, that she was more important than her constituents and she's still for defunding police. Guess the disarming argument works the same, she's important enough to have guns protect her, but the peasants aren't. None of these people deserve the "power" they've bestowed upon themselves

Reply
49
Guest
4d ago

The worst gun crimes happen in Democrat ran cities and states- let that sink in. More gun control= more crime= more death

Reply(1)
72
Related
CBS DFW

Texas House Democrats hold news conference on gun violence, school safety

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus are hosting a press conference at the State Capitol on gun violence and school safety.The talks come a day before the one month anniversary of the Uvalde school shooting where 19 children and two teachers were murdered. Watch LiveMembers will discuss common-sense solutions that they think deserve immediate attention from the Legislature and Governor Greg Abbott. House Democrats will also recap the series of town hall meetings they have held across the state during the last three weeks to gather constituent feedback on how to better protect all Texans. Texas House Democratic Caucus Chair Chris Turner, State Rep.Tracy King, Rep. Mary González and Rep. Rhetta Bowers will attend. 
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Jordan
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Stacey Abrams
fox5atlanta.com

Warner Robins college student crowned Miss Georgia 2022

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. - A Warner Robbins woman will represent the Peach State as the newest Miss Georgia in the Miss America program. Miss Capital City's Kelsey Hollis was crowned Miss Georgia over the weekend in Columbus, earning herself a $20,000 scholarship and a place in the Miss America competition.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
The Associated Press

Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar declared winner in Texas recount

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A recount in Texas affirmed Democrat U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar as the winner Tuesday of his primary race against progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros, who had trailed by fewer than 200 votes following a runoff in May. Cuellar, a nine-term congressman, defeated Cisneros by 289 votes,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Safety#Legislature#Politics State#Republicans#Democrats#Gop
WYFF4.com

Three earthquakes reported in Georgia in one week

STILLMORE, Ga. — Another earthquake was reported in Georgia. The latest one makes it three quakes in one week. The latest earthquake happened just before 4 a.m. Sunday, according to the USGS. (Video above is about Saturday's quake) It was a 2.08 magnitude and hit near Grovetown, Georgia. A...
STILLMORE, GA
thecentersquare.com

North Carolina appeals court rejects challenge of state's certificate of need law

(The Center Square) — A New Bern ophthalmologist lost his legal challenge of North Carolina's certificate-of-need law on Tuesday, when a unanimous court of appeals panel ruled he didn't prove the law violated his constitutional rights. North Carolina's certificate of need law limits the availability of certain medical equipment,...
NEW BERN, NC
WMBF

Third earthquake reported in Georgia within last week

GROVETOWN, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has reported a third earthquake in Georgia within the last week. The most recent quake hit 9.5 miles northwest of Grovetown, Georgia just before 4 a.m. Monday. The earthquake had a magnitude of 2.1 and a depth of 5...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WABE

After Georgia loss, House runoff gives Trump another chance

Nearly a month after his preferred candidate for governor in Georgia was defeated by more than 50 points, former President Donald Trump has an opportunity next week to demonstrate he still has some sway in this onetime Republican stronghold. A runoff election for a U.S. House seat east of Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
ABC News

ABC News

708K+
Followers
161K+
Post
391M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy