ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

New comic con heads to Huntsville this weekend

By Rebecca Bailes
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qj7U4_0gGSkgDz00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A new comic con is coming to Huntsville on Saturday, June 25th.

There will be comic books, toys, a cosplay contest, panels and sessions, a new sports card vendor area, and a Super Smash Bros tournament. Featured guests include Greg Lardocque, Demolition, Dan Fraga, and Matthew Atchley.

19 Rewind: Baking Bread

Other activities like tabletop games, a vendor horror show floor, a meet-and-greet with the Mandalorian Mercs Costume Club, and a Dungeons and Dragons tournament will also be available. Guests and attractions are subject to change.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hxk87_0gGSkgDz00

The event will be located at the Embassy Suites Hotel (800 Monroe St SW) from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. General admission is $20, with kids under 11 admitted for free. For more information, email info@huntsvillecomiccon.com or visit the HuntsvilleCon website , where tickets are also available for purchase.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RocketCityMom

Huntsville Weekend Roundup June 24 – 26

Another Huntsville Weekend is here, and it’s coming in with a BANG! Get a head start on the Fourth of July celebrations, enjoy a free movie, and more! Find our top picks below or check out all the fun over on our event calendar. Celebrate Fourth of July with...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Government
Huntsville, AL
Sports
Huntsville, AL
Government
WAFF

Sarah J voted best musician in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Sarah J is no stranger to the Tennessee Valley. Spending her nights and weekends playing every venue around Huntsville so it’s no surprise she was recently voted Huntsville’s Best Musician. The young singer stays booked and busy playing shows around Nashville and...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

Can’t Miss Alabama: Legends in Concert, Pride Month and good ol’ summertime fun

Enjoy the best in summer concerts. Summer performances are underway through Sunday, Sept. 4 at OWA in Foley. Fans will see performances by Isaiah Mercado as Bruno Mars, Nellie Norris as Katy Perry, Nae Cullors as Michael Jackson and more. The show features high-energy dancers, backup vocalists, a live band, costumes, elaborate theatrical sets and a full array of special effects. Performances will be at the OWA Theater Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Crawfish Festival coming to Toyota Field July 2

MADISON – The Rocket City Trash Pandas will host the 2022 Crawfish Festival to start Independence Day weekend at Toyota Field on Saturday, July 2. “We are excited to welcome fans to our first Crawfish Festival at Toyota Field to start July 4th weekend,” Trash Pandas General Manager Garrett Fahrmann said. “The Crawfish Festival is another unique event, and it is perfect for fans and families of all ages.”
MADISON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comic Con#Comic Books#Huntsvillecon#Nexstar Media Inc
WAFF

Harris Home celebrates seniors, looks to expand programs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A group of seniors from the Harris Home for Children in Huntsville, have graduated and are heading off to college. The pandemic was just one of the challenges for many of these kids, but they overcame the odds. Harris Home is the only crisis program in...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Amid Southern rock and cover bands, he’s a gay synth-pop unicorn

The local music scene in Huntsville, Alabama is primarily Southern rock, indie, cover bands and Americana. Some rap and R&B in the mix too. Meanwhile, Remy Neal is the city’s synth-pop unicorn. Just by the kind of music he plays - sleek, dramatic, keyboard-driven, tuneful, visual - Neal would...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
RocketCityMom

10 Totally Free Things to Do in Huntsville with Kids This Summer

Summer break can be hard on a parent’s wallet, especially when you’re trying to figure out a way to keep the kids entertained and off devices. Here are 10 totally free things to do in Huntsville that won’t break the bank! I suggest bookmarking it for easy access when you need it most. You can also get free event ideas every day of every week inside our Event Calendar as well as our 2022 Summer Activity Guide for Families!
HUNTSVILLE, AL
rocketcitynow.com

How to prevent yellowjackets outside your home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The heat is bringing more than just sweat...yellowjackets are making an appearance. Peter Hodge, an exterminator with Crown Service Termite and Pest Control, says they can be dangerous. "They have a pheromone to where usually they're not aggressive towards people…whenever they're attacking something they'll wind up...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy